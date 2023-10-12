Record number of entries unveiled for Tattersalls Online October Sale

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online October Sale has been published and features a record number of 90 entries for the online auction which takes place on October 19-20.

A wide range of lots are on offer from both Flat and National Hunt disciplines, including 55 horses in/out of training, 17 yearlings, 11 broodmares, three stores, a single point-to-point offering, a filly foal by Tirwanako and breeding rights to Alkumait and Cracksman.

The 42 horses in training are headed by the classy two-year old Beauty Thunder (lot 18), who was a game winner of a Roscommon maiden in August. Consigned by Ger Lyon’s Glenburnie Stables, the colt is by Night Of Thunder

Another smart two-year old colt to feature is Blue Prince (19), who shed his maiden tag in impressive fashion at York in July. The son of leading first-season sire Blue Point is consigned by Richard Fahey’s Musley Bank Stables on behalf of Rabbah Bloodstock, who are represented by three lots in the sale.

There is recent winning form on offer, highlighted by Fighter Allen (25), a half-brother to multiple Grade 1 winner Envoi Allen. The four-time winner boasts his own high-class form following a third place in the Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle, while he also finished fourth at the highest level in a novice chase at Leopardstown. Other last-start winners include Fayasel (52), Goose Rock (27) and If Karl’s Berg Did (31).

Final Escape (26) is sure to spark plenty of interest among potential National Hunt purchasers after her impressive bumper debut at Galway in September. Trained by Mags Mullins, the four-year old daughter of Soldier Of Fortune found only a Willie Mullins hotpot too good on the day but looks sure to improve for the experience and boasts a pedigree to back it up as a half-sister to Grade 1-placed hurdler Last Encounter.

Leading point-to-point handler Colin Bowe returns to the online platform with last-start winner Emily’s Choice (43). The daughter of Kalinisi was triumphant on her most recent start under Barry O’Neill at Castletown-Geoghegan this month looks an exciting prospect for buyers.

There are 11 broodmares set to go under the virtual hammer, including Night Approaching (89), a young daughter of New Approach who hails from the ever-improving family of recent Listed winner My Prospero.

The catalogue can be viewed here.

