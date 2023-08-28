Record-breaking results continue at the Hokkaido Summer Yearling Sale

Following a strong market at the Japan Racing Horse Association Select Sale at Tomakomai on July 10-11, and Hidaka Breeders Association Selection Sale at Shizunai on July 25-26, the HBA Summer Yearling Sale at Shizunai last week continued the momentum and produced record-breaking results.

From 1,368 lots, 1,068 were offered and sold for ¥7,508,500,000, approximately US$51 million. The average price was ¥7,030,431 (US$47,755) with the median price coming in at ¥5,300,000 (US$36,001).

Those figures are 17.6 per cent, 5.5 per cent, and six per cent increases, respectively, from the previous year and are new records for this sale. The clearance rate of 78.07 per cent, is also a new record.

Hip 1,084, consigned from Kojima Bokujo, went through the sales ring on the fourth day and was bought by Tatsuya Akimoto for ¥54,000,000 (US$366,780), the highest price of the session. The black bay colt is by Kitasan Black, whose offspring include Equinox, the current leader of the World Thoroughbred Racehorse Rankings, and Sol Orience, the unbeaten winner of Satsuko Sho, the first leg of the Japanese Triple Crown.

Silvered, third dam of the sales topper, is the winner of the 1990 Fantasy Stakes and 1992 Golden Harvest Handicap and was bought by Koichiro Hayata for $215,000 at the 1990 Keeneland November Sale.

The next major yearling sale in Japan is the HBA September Sale at Shizunai on September 19-21, which has 585 yearlings catalogued.

For all the latest North American bloodstock and racing news, visit Bloodhorse