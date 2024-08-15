'People are looking with intent' - positive signs as Coolmore, Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell buying teams in town for Arqana

Competition has been a running theme throughout the summer. There has been the European Football Championships, Wimbledon and, most recently, the Paris Olympics.

On Friday we will begin to learn whether that same spirit of competition will be on show across the European yearling sales circuit.

Arqana’s blue chip August Sale is the event tasked with firing the starting pistol, and the consensus on the ground was that all the right buyers were primed and ready to burst out of the blocks.

The established superpowers were present, with the buying teams from Coolmore, Godolphin, Juddmonte and Shadwell all busy scouring the sun-baked grounds on Thursday.

While it would be no surprise if those operations were involved at the business end of the market, a subplot to this year’s sales may be provided by some emerging forces in the industry.

Only time will tell whether Wathnan Racing, the banner under which the Emir of Qatar competes, will add to its rapidly expanding team at the yearling sales. However, it was perhaps a sign of intent that Blandford Bloodstock’s Richard Brown and trainer Alban de Mieulle, cornerstones of the emerging empire, were front and centre of proceedings as they conducted inspections in the parade ring.

Another rising force represented was high-rolling American John Stewart. The owner’s Resolute Racing brand has taken the bloodstock world by storm in the United States, and has already signed for 20 yearlings at a cost of $10,685,000 throughout the North American sales of 2024.

Although Stewart himself wasn’t sighted, his agent Gavin O’Connor was among those in Deauville.

No showing area was busier than the Yard P courtyard that is home to the sale’s perennial leading consignor, Ecurie des Monceaux. The boutique operation has sold the likes of Ancient Wisdom, Angel Bleu, Feed The Flame, Paddington and Sottsass at previous Arqana yearling sales, and this year brings a draft that looks to have every chance of adding to the farm’s illustrious roll of honour.

The 39-strong offering features four lots by Dubawi, including a brother to Ancient Wisdom (lot 144), three by Frankel, one by Justify and ten by Siyouni. There are also two particularly well-bred fillies by St Mark’s Basilica, namely siblings to Feed The Flame (178) and Magic Wand (270).

“I think people are looking with intent and vettings are starting to come along,” said Monceaux’s director Henri Bozo. “Things have been busy and smooth and we’ve had plenty of people looking since the beginning.

“We started showing on Tuesday, so earlier than usual, and it’s been good all the way through. There’s nothing special to declare at the moment but there are a lot of international buyers here, which is always a positive. Based on what I’m seeing, I’m reasonably confident.”

Henri Bozo: hopeful of a good sale Credit: Laura Green

Another consignor to issue an upbeat bulletin from the grounds was Anna Sundstrom of Coulonces Sales.

“It’s buzzing and has been extremely busy,” she said. “Last year was the same and we’ve been going non-stop since Tuesday. There have been some new faces too – we still love all the old ones of course! – and it’s nice to see that so many people choose to come to France.

"We had an absolutely amazing sale last year and we’re at least as busy this time, while we have another very strong draft again.”

Last year Coulonces sold 14 lots for receipts totalling €3,146,000, headed by a Wootton Bassett colt out of Magic America who sold to Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi for €1,000,000.

This year’s 20-lot draft includes a highly touted Blue Point filly out of a half-sister to Dante Stakes winner Thunderous (108) and a Frankel colt out of German Oaks winner Palmas (250).

“The greatest pressure is getting here and getting the first day over with, because that’s when you start to learn what people think of your horses,” said Sundstrom. “We know what we think, but we can also be biased, or maybe the horses won’t like it at the sales.

"There are so many ‘what ifs’, but once I’ve had a full day of showing I can begin to relax. Once the staff have all got along with the horses, and vice versa, that’s when I feel comfortable. Right now I’m stressed, of course, but it’s a positive stress.”

Sundstrom is working alongside her two daughters, Moa and Lillie. Moa has been heavily involved in preparing the draft, as has her partner Conor Nolan. Lillie, meanwhile, was overseeing ‘Lillie’s Cafe’, which was by some way the most appealing hospitality area on the grounds, offering prospective purchases a selection of sweets that Willy Wonka would have been proud of.

“These yearlings make us very proud,” said Sundstrom. “We have 20 in this yard. Some of them were born and raised at home, some were bought in December and we’ve had them since, and a few we’ve met here. Whoever has been behind them, they’ve done an amazing job.

"We have an excellent team at the sales, but the team doing the prepping is very tight – it’s just me, Moa and Connor that are doing the prep from 4.30 in the morning until however long it takes.”

Sundstrom added: “And everybody loves Lillie’s Cafe! That’s been a great help and Lillie has been amazing serving everyone waters and ice creams. That actually helps ease the whole situation, and has helped keep the staff going too.”

Anna Sundstrom: team effort behind Coulonces and its success at Arqana Credit: Laura Green

It has been two years since Yahagi stepped up to bid €2.1 million for a Siyouni brother to Arc hero Sottsass. Subsequently named Shin Emperor, the colt won the Group 3 Kyoto Nisai Stakes at two and finished third in this year’s Japanese Derby.

Yahagi was back among the internationals on deck this time around, and referenced the strength of the market at the Japan Racing Horse Association Select Sale as part of the reason he had returned to Europe in search of new recruits.

“Generally speaking, the Japanese owners have a feeling that the standard prices at the Select Sale are very strong, so hopefully this could be the place to find a bargain,” he said.

The trainer suggested he was on the lookout for horses possessing natural speed, and pinpointed the progeny of stallions such as Wootton Bassett, Camelot, Palace Pier and St Mark’s Basilica as being of particular interest.

The trainer also gave an update on Shin Emperor, saying: “Ultimately the goal is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. I’m still working through the catalogue but the main purpose of coming here is to find another Shin Emperor this week.”

Asked whether he looked forward to his annual visit to Arqana, Yahagi replied enthusiastically: “I love Deauville!”

Depending on how trade goes over the coming three days, Yahagi might not be the only participant expressing that sentiment. Let the games begin.

Arqana August Sale factfile

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When Three-day sale begins on Friday at 2pm local time (1pm BST), with Saturday and Sunday sessions due to begin after racing at 5.30pm

Last year’s stats From 283 lots offered, 236 sold (83 per cent) for turnover of €55,099,000 (up 12 per cent year-on-year), an average of €233,470 (up 11 per cent) and a median of €170,000 (up 21 per cent)

Notable graduates Ace Impact (offered by Domaine de l'Etang, bought by Jean-Claude Rouget for €75,000); Ancient Wisdom (offered by Ecurie des Monceaux, bought by Godolphin for €2,000,000); Bucanero Fuerte (offered by Haras d’Etreham, bought by Robson Aguiar for €165,000); Look De Vega (offered by Haras de l’Aumonerie, bought by Societe d'Entrainement Carlos et Yann Lerner for €160,000); Unquestionable (offered by Normandie Breeding, bought by Mandore International for €340,000)

