Mullins-trained beginners' chase winner Hubrisko headlines ThoroughBid September Sale

High class hurdles and chase winner Hubrisko, owned by Susannah and Rich Ricci and trained by Willie Mullins, will be offered in ThoroughBid’s September Sale, which takes place on Wednesday, the 13th.

A recent beginners’ chase winner at Killarney, as well as a winner over hurdles at Galway in 2022, the six-year-old son of Doctor Dino is one of 23 lots in the online auction house’s latest catalogue.

Hubrisko also finished third in a Grade 3 hurdle at Tipperary last October and fourth in the Grade 2 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in November.

The 11-year-old Shadwell-bred mare Radhaadh is also among the lots on offer. The daughter of Nayef is a half-sister to Group 1 Lockinge Stakes winner Mustashry and in foal to Soldier’s Call, who has made a fine start to his stud career and sits second in the first-season sires’ list.

Easter Miracle, an unraced half-sister to Grade 1 Manifesto Novices’ Chase winner Millers Bank, is another set to come under the online hammer, along with two-year-old Small Fry, who was third behind Stromberg last time out.

ThoroughBid, chief executive James Richardson, said: “There’s a good depth of quality and variety to this September Sale catalogue and it’s great to be entrusted with another high-profile prospect from Willie Mullins, having previously sold Jon Snow for the same connections.

“At just six, Hubrisko looks to be a very exciting horse who could give his new owners plenty of big days in the future. He’s got a high level of form over hurdles and won very impressively last time out over fences, so I’m sure there will be a lot of people with an eye on him when bidding begins at 9am next Wednesday.”

