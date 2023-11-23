'More positives than negatives' as Goffs foal sale trade concludes with Phoenix Of Spain colt topping final session

Trade wrapped up at the Goffs November Foal Sale on Thursday as turnover reached a substantial €25,950,500. Aggregate and average figures may have been down year-on-year, but a lively feel to proceedings was reflected in the median for the four days holding firm at last year’s record level.

Combined turnover was down by 12 per cent year-on-year, while the average slipped by nine per cent to €36,345. The clearance rate was 79 per cent as 714 foals sold from 902 offered.

Although Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby referenced the “correction” in the market that helped account for the falls in aggregate and average prices, his end of sale statement also highlighted that there were more positives than negatives.

“It is fair to say that the week was approached with a degree of trepidation as some of the later yearling sales were far from easy, but we have been delighted to welcome a huge group of buyers who set off with enthusiasm and determination on Monday and continued right through to the close of business [on Thursday],” said Beeby.

“Several first- and second-season sires really caught the imagination and those established names that deliver every year were highly sought after, provoking a number of serious bidding duels on each day. Some of those led to very happy breeders and we are just so pleased to deliver for them as we are nothing without their beautiful foals.”

Beeby continued: “Alongside a vibrant atmosphere it must also be noted that this year’s figures do not match last year’s, which we described as 'sensational' 12 months ago. Indeed, there is no doubt that there is a degree of correction in the market and it was not all good news for some.

"That said, this year’s numbers come in on a par with 2021, a strong sale in its own right, and there are definitely more positives than negatives to take away from the four sessions, not least a median that equals last year’s record with the number of six-figure and €50,000-plus lots falling short of last year but ahead of 24 months ago.”

Trade over the four days was led by the brother to Ghaiyyath who was knocked down to Lucky Vega, a pseudonym of Zhang Yuesheng’s YuLong Investments, at €700,000 late on Wednesday. The son of Dubawi was bred and sold by Dermot Weld’s Springbank Way Stud.

The market during the final session on Thursday was topped by the Phoenix Of Spain half-brother to smart two-year-old Almarada Prince, who has won three times this year for Craig Lidster and owners Alfa Site Services. Galbertstown Stables consigned the colt and the winning bid of €90,000 came from Finn Kent, who explained an affiliation with the pedigree had inspired the purchase.

“I thought he was the nicest horse of the day,” said Kent. “I bought the two-year-old half-brother, Almarada Prince, at the breeze-up sales this year for £40,000. We hold him in very high regard and we hope he’ll be a black-type horse next year.

“He’s an improving horse so it made sense to buy the brother. I didn’t think we’d have to pay that much to be honest but the owner was keen to get him so we didn’t want to leave him behind. He’ll be kept for racing and I think Craig Lidster will probably train him.”

Almarada Prince and Sam James in winning form at Hamilton Credit: John grossick

Irish National Stud resident Phoenix Of Spain has sired 19 first-crop winners at a clip of 42 per cent. His roll of honour is headed by Haatem, winner of the Group 2 Vintage Stakes.

On the up-and-coming sire, Kent added: “From small numbers Phoenix Of Spain has had a very solid start. He was a bit of a surprise package as I didn’t expect him to do as well as he has with his two-year-olds, but the runners he’s had have gone well so I’m pleased to buy one by him.”

Almarada Prince was bred by Con Marnane but the dam, a daughter of Le Havre from the family of Australian Group 1 winner Takedown, was subsequently bought by Tony Cosgrave in a private transaction after she appeared at the Tattersalls Ireland November Flat Sale in 2021.

Cosgrave said of the session-topping colt: “He was a belter and I loved him from day one. I’ve never had a foal like him. He was some walker but had an even better temperament. When you start walking foals to begin with, some of them take a bit of time to get up to speed but he was a natural from day one. There was never any issue with him all year. The only issues were keeping a lid on my nerves trying to get him here!”

Expanding on the decision to send Almarada to Phoenix Of Spain, Cosgrave said: “I better give Paul McCartan a bit of credit because I asked him what he thought of the sire and he told me that he thought he could work. That's what you might describe as a politician’s answer, but it was good enough for me! A big thanks to everyone at the Irish National Stud as they’ve been very helpful.

The sale-topper with Tony Cosgrave Credit: Goffs

“Another reason I went to Phoenix Of Spain is that the mare has done well with French Navy before, so Phoenix was the closest thing I could get to Shamardal. Phoenix was also a very good horse himself. The mare isn’t in foal but we have the whole winter to dream. A big thanks as well to everyone in Galbertstown, especially Pa Doyle. It’s a great result.”

Sioux Nation stars

The second- and third-top lots were both sired by Coolmore’s Sioux Nation. Willie Browne’s JB Bloodstock signed at €62,000 for the colt out of Anniemaymarie, a Cacique half-sister to Space Traveller who was offered by Owenstown Stud.

The other Sioux Nation, a colt out of the Wootton Bassett mare Beyond Dance, was signed for by Ciaran ‘Flash’ Conroy’s Glenvale Stud at €58,000. The youngster was offered by Geraldine O'Mahony, who sold another son of Sioux Nation to JB Bloodstock for €24,000 earlier in the session.

Based near Listowel in County Kerry, O’Mahony majors in National Hunt breeding but explained that a trip to Coolmore prompted the decision to get behind Sioux Nation.

She said: “We keep six or seven mares and it was when we took a few of the National Hunt girls down to Castlehyde Stud a few years ago that we saw Sioux Nation and thought we had to use him.

Sioux Nation: 'gorgeous specimen' Credit: Coolmore

“He’s just the most gorgeous specimen, so powerful and imposing, and we like the Scat Daddy line. We went pretty heavy on him; this was the second year we used him.”

O’Mahony’s faith has proved well placed as Sioux Nation has sired seven Group winners in 2023, including Group 2 scorers Brave Emperor and Matilda Picotte, and the Acomb Stakes winner Indian Run.

“We were over the moon that he did so well this season and he seems to be growing in stature, so we were getting more and more excited the closer we got to the sale,” said the breeder. “We’re delighted with the prices, especially because the foals are going to good homes in Flash Conroy and Willie Browne.

The Sioux Nation colt out of Beyond Dance Credit: Sophie Webber Photography/Goffs

“The more expensive colt was a lovely model. We bought his dam Beyond Dance for €7,000 at the Goffs February Sale a few years ago, so it’s a nice result. It gives us the encouragement to keep kicking.”

The O’Callaghan family of Tally-Ho Stud cemented their position as the November Foal Sale’s leading buyers with the acquisition of a Sea The Moon colt from Brownstown Stud at €50,000 and a €45,000 son of Kodi Bear from Ringfort Stud. Those purchases helped take Tally-Ho’s spend to €1,399,000, with 22 foals bought at an average outlay of €63,590.

The final session saw 238 foals offered and 171 sell at a clip of 72 per cent. Turnover was up seven per cent at €2,622,500, the average rose by 12 per cent at €15,335 and the median climbed by ten points to €11,000.

