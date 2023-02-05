Maybe a rear of the year award isn't out of the question

It won’t surprise you to learn that Jennifer Lopez and I don’t have much in common. I’ve never released a platinum-selling album, performed at the Super Bowl half-time show or had the dubious honour of being named ‘rear of the year’.

However, as a new year of sales kicks into gear, I can’t help but find myself relating to her chart-topping hit On The Floor. Or at least one verse in particular, as I’d be about as frequent a visitor to the dance floor as J Lo is to the horses-in-training sales.

In the 2011 single, Lopez sings “We never quit, we never rest on the floor. If I ain't wrong we'd probably die on the floor. Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza. Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa.”