Sales reports
Maybe a rear of the year award isn't out of the question

James Thomas - or should that be J Tom - was back at Park Paddocks to catch all the action and the gossip
James Thomas - or should that be J Tom - was back at Park Paddocks to catch all the action and the gossipCredit: Laura Green

It won’t surprise you to learn that Jennifer Lopez and I don’t have much in common. I’ve never released a platinum-selling album, performed at the Super Bowl half-time show or had the dubious honour of being named ‘rear of the year’. 

However, as a new year of sales kicks into gear, I can’t help but find myself relating to her chart-topping hit On The Floor. Or at least one verse in particular, as I’d be about as frequent a visitor to the dance floor as J Lo is to the horses-in-training sales. 

In the 2011 single, Lopez sings “We never quit, we never rest on the floor. If I ain't wrong we'd probably die on the floor. Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza. Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa.”

author image
James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 5 February 2023Last updated 16:27, 5 February 2023
