Married At First Sight, pear tree disquiet, rainsoaked entourages and a dice with death - my Book 1 week

Monday, October 2

Another week, another globally significant yearling sale. So like a little Dick Whittington in reverse (don’t tell me there was no need for the Whittington) I threw my backpack over my shoulder and headed out of London to watch other people make their fortune.

Book 1 is such a big deal that the sale has an aura all of its own. However, capturing that aura for a sale preview isn’t straightforward as it tends not to manifest itself the day before selling begins. As we’re dealing with the upper stratosphere of the bloodstock market, only a select clientele tend to be out inspecting yearlings. Given most of them have their own close protection, they aren’t the kind of people you bowl up to for quotes.