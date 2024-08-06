'Lovely since the day he was born' - $3.4 million Not This Time colt heads to Baffert on opening day of Saratoga Sale

With his Churchill Downs suspension having been lifted, trainer Bob Baffert wasted no time in setting his sights on the first Saturday in May.

For Zedan Racing, agent Donato Lanni signed a ticket for $3.4 million for hip 72 after a protracted bidding battle on the first night of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale for a Not This Time colt out of the Tiznow mare Kayce Ace, the highest price for Monday's session.

"We came here to try to buy a horse who you can get to the Derby," said Baffert, emphasising the last four words. "That's why we bought him."

Lanni said: "Mr Zedan and Bob Baffert really wanted this horse. He's a beautiful horse and the sire has done very well. He's just a very beautiful horse and they wanted him."

Neither consignor Kim Nardelli of Nardelli Sales nor the buyer thought the dark bay/brown colt would bring the price he did.

"We didn't expect that, but we knew he was a lovely horse," said Nardelli. "He's been lovely since the day he was born. He's always had such class, and he got here and never missed a beat."

Amr Zedan and Bob Baffert after buying the session-topping Not This Time colt at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photos

Hip 72 is the only horse Nardelli brought to the sale.

"We hope to get them as cheap as we can," said Baffert. "We knew he'd be expensive, but we didn't think he'd be that expensive."

The colt's dam is a full-sibling to multiple Grade 1 winner Colonel John, who retired with earnings of $1.8m, and to Mr Hot Stuff, Grade 1-placed on dirt and a Grade 1-winning steeplechaser.

"This colt has a good female family and was raised right," said Lanni.

The colt was bred by Susan Casner, whose family is travelling out of the country and listened by phone as the bidding rose.

"Bill Casner was just beside himself," said Nardelli. "He never sold a horse like that on his own."

The Not This Time colt out of Tiznow mare Kayce Ace is shown at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photos

A former trainer, Casner co-founded WinStar Farm with Kenny Troutt. He sold his interest in the farm in 2010, the same year that WinStar-bred and -owned Super Saver won the Kentucky Derby.

Nor had Nardelli sold a horse at that level, with her highest previous sale a Quality Road colt for $1.7m at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Lanni also signed the ticket for that colt, Coach Prime, for the same connections. Coach Prime was bred by Nardelli in partnership with Rodney Nardelli, William Werner, and William S. Farish.

He indicated his signature might appear on a few more receipts before the sale is over.

"It's exciting and fun to be here," he said. "Boyd Browning and his team put together a good group of horses, and we're still shopping."

The sale held at the Humphrey S Finney Pavilion produced a $505,325 average from the 77 yearlings sold, which grossed $38,910,000. The average was up 23 per cent from last year's opening session.

Resolute Racing's John Stewart was the leading buyer of the session, securing five yearlings for a total of $5,425,000. He was second by average at $1,085,000 to Lanni for two bought averaging $1,975,000.

Besides the sale-topper, Zedan Racing acquired a Gun Runner filly (hip 39) for $550,000 from Zach Madden's Buckland Sales. The filly is out of the A.P. Indy winner E.T. Indy.

Resolute Racing's John Stewart was among the buyers at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photos

Stewart's top purchase was a $1.7m Gun Runner colt (hip 75), who is a half-brother to Clark Handicap winner Leofric. The grey or roan colt is out of the unraced mare Lady Godiva (Unbridled's Song). Lady Godiva is a half-sister to Grade 1-placed, multiple Graded stakes winner Multiple Choice.

West Bloodstock was also active, signing the ticket on five purchases for a total of $3,300,000.

Browning, president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, said: "It was a really strong start to the opening session of the 2024 Saratoga Yearling sale. We averaged over $500,000 tonight, the median was $400,000, and RNA [reserve not attained] rate at an elite horse sale being at 20 per cent is pretty remarkable.

"It was a very encouraging start to this sale, with lots of competition, lots of energy, lots of excitement."

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse