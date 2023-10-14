Lots of love for Lovera as mare proves €100,000 star turn at Auctav's first on-site Flat sale

Auctav's first on-site Flat sale at Haras du Bois Roussel on Saturday was topped by Lovera at €100,000.

Unraced by Guy Pariente after Pascal Bary bought her for €105,000 at Arqana, her sole produce to date is a yearling filly by Earthlight who appears not to have been entered in any sale.

Florent Fonteyne's Trotting Bloodstock signed the docket for the five-year-old mare by Kendargent out of Ice Love, a daughter of Three Valleys who won the Listed Prix Ronde De Nuit.

She was offered in foal to dual Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain, who stood his third season at Haras d'Etreham this year for €22,500.

Lovera, whose sale-topping exploits came late in the day as lot 84, was the solitary lot in the 89-catalogued auction to make it to six figures.

Lovera struts her stuff as Trotting Bloodstock went to €100,000 to secure her Credit: Elsie Fossard

It was a half-brother to multiple Group winner and stallion Jimmy Two Times who had earlier made the running.

Toby Jones Bloodstock reached to €42,000 for the foal, a son of Galiway (lot 64) offered by Haras d'Ellon. The grey Jimmy Two Times, who is standing at Haras de Montaigu, won the Prix du Muguet and was placed in the Group 1 Maurice de Gheest for Godolphin and Andre Fabre.

The agent also swooped for a Dabirsim filly from Coulonces (41) who is the first foal out of the unraced Invincible Spirit mare High Ambition. The granddaughter of the St Simon Stakes winner High Heeled was knocked down for €37,000, which proved to be the top price for a yearling.

While several lots went unsold, a number of five-figure sums were registered at the auction and yearling offspring by Haras de Colleville stallion Goken proved popular in the early stages.

Trainer Alex Pantall got the event rolling with the €20,000 purchase of the first lot to go through the ring on Saturday lunchtime. She was a Goken filly offered by Ecurie la Frenee and is the first foal out of Camelot mare Painted Rock.

The dam, who is from the great family of Sun Princess, is a full-sister to Paul Nicholls' very useful hurdler Miranda.

That price was eclipsed by another Goken filly from Frenee (24), the chestnut already named Si Maman Si, who sold for €33,000 to an online bid by Trotting Bloodstock. She is the first foal out of the winning Mastercraftsman mare Anything Else, herself a daughter of the Group 3 Prix Miesque winner Lacarolina.

