Sales reports
premium

London calling as the sale where anything’s possible ends with an £8.1 million moment of bloodstock history

Goffs London Sale generic
The Goffs London Sale played host to the Sparkling Plenty dramaCredit: Sarah Farnsworth

Living in London has its perks. Culture? There’s loads of it. Shopping? Fill your boots. And if you like every street to have its own sourdough bakery, which I do, then this is the place for you. 

But for all the many upsides of living in London, its proximity to the bloodstock heartlands isn’t one of them. Raising racehorses requires space and fresh air, neither of which are in abundance in Britain’s capital. 

The only greenery you’ll find around these parts is overpriced smashed avocado. I’m no horseman, but I’m pretty sure you can’t feed that to a young thoroughbred. 

