Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

Lies, damned lies and October Yearling Sale statistics: why the figures don’t tell the full tale from Tattersalls

James Thomas analyses the nine-day sale at Park Paddocks which concluded on Saturday

The 2,000,000gns Frankel colt bought at Tattersalls on Wednesday
The Frankel colt out of Bizzarria who led trade at the October Yearling Sale of 2023 at 2,000,000gnsCredit: Laura Green

What goes up must come down. That was the story of the figures during the two weeks of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. 

An amazingly buoyant 2022 edition of Book 1 saw a rising tide lift all ships, but at this year’s renewal of the blue-chip auction spending fell by a full 25 per cent year-on-year. The average price was also down by 18 per cent and the median back by ten per cent. The market was a long way away from where it was 12 months ago, and that rather set the tone for the nine sessions of selling over the last fortnight. 

Some 1,862 yearlings came under the hammer during the four Books of the October Yearling Sale, and 1,531 of those found a buyer for a clearance rate of 82 per cent. In turn, those 1,531 transactions yielded turnover of 158,567,500gns. This may be a mammoth figure but it is 20 per cent down on last year’s record. The average price of those 1,531 sold lots was 103,571gns, which was down 18 per cent on the corresponding figure from 2022, while the median price dipped by ten per cent to 52,000gns. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
James ThomasSales correspondent
Published on 16 October 2023Last updated 09:14, 16 October 2023
icon
more inSales reports
more inSales reports