La Teste yearling sale catalogue published

Osarus graduate Chic Colombine wins at Goodwood last September Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The 17th edition of the Osarus La Teste Yearling sale will take place on Monday and Tuesday, September 9-10, and the catalogue has been published online.

The sale will begin at 1pm (12pm BST) on Monday (lots 1 to 93) and 12 noon (11am) on Tuesday (lots 94 to 176).

Once again, the 2023 La Teste yearling sale produced the winner of the first race for two-year-olds in Europe when Cylenechope won the Prix du Premier Pas at Lyon on March 17.

The sale also provided Van Beethoven and Hey Gaman with their first winners in March, with Sweet Chop winning at La Teste and Eagle Gate winning at Marseille.

Previous graduates of the sale continue to make headlines, with Chic Colombine, by Seahenge, winning the 2024 Listed Prix La Camargo, Trueshan (Planteur) winning the Listed Coral Marathon at Sandown at the beginning of the month and Sands Of Mali (Panis) making a great sire debut with his first Royal Ascot Listed winner, Ain’t Nobody.

This year 72 sires will be represented in the sale, including Almanzor, Charm Spirit, Cloth Of Stars, Expert Eye, Flintshire, Galiway, Goken, Harry Angel, Iffraaj, Kendargent, Kodi Bear, Muhaarar, Sea The Moon, Seabhac, Seahenge, Tasleet, The Grey Gatsby, Toronado, Zelzal,

Among young stallions whose first crop are two or three-year-olds there are Circus Maximus, City Light, Crystal Ocean, Earnshaw, Earthlight, Elarqam, Golden Horde, Hey Gaman, Invincible Army, Romanised, Stunning Spirit, Threat, Van Beethoven, Wooded and Yafta, as well as the first crop of Armor, Motmarris, Sir Ron Priestley and Victor Ludorum.

Haras des Faunes will offer 22 lots, of which eight are fillies and colts by Muhaarar, including a half-sister to Group 3 Prix du Bois winner Cosachope (lot 68), a half-brother to the Listed placed Yayajonh (lot 60), a half-sister to the Listed placed Princesschope (lot 100) and a colt out of the Listed winner Gooseley Lane, half-brother to seven winners including Gooseley Chope, dam of Goken (lot 75).

Haras de la Haie Neuve will offer 12 lots, including lot 58, a half-brother to Group 3 Prix la Force winner, Mister Saint Paul.

Nine lots will be consigned by Haras de Saint Vincent including a Galiway colt (lot 61) and a Sea The Moon filly, closely related to Nathaniel (lot 29).

Haras de Montaigu have nine lots catalogued, of which lot 37, a colt by Penny’s Picnic, half-brother to Listed-placed and eight-time winner Thousand Oaks and a filly by Kendargent out of a full-sister to Address Unknown (lot 136).

Sarah and Simon Urizzi will offer nine lots under the Haras de la Commanderie banner including lot 45, a Goken filly, closely related to Group 1 winner Harlem.

Nine lots will be consigned by Haras de la Côte Fleurie, with two fillies by Galiway (lots 65 and 77), a colt by Kodi Bear out of a half-sister of the Listed Prix des Rêves d’Or winner Diablotine, also by Kodi Bear (lot 70), and a filly by Iffraaj out of a half-sister to Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert winner Dibajj, also by Iffraaj (lot 72).

The Channel Consignment will present six lots, including lot 14, a filly by Cloth Of Stars out of the Group 3 Prix Chloé winner Wilside.

Other lots of interest include:

Lot 39, a colt by Toronado, half-brother to the Listed winner Intellect

Lot 82, a colt by Expert Eye, half-brother to Grade 2 winner Cape Gentleman.

Lot 95, a colt by Earnshaw, half-brother to Autorisation (Grand Steeple Chase de Craon)

Lot 131, a filly by First Eleven (Frankel), half-sister to the Listed-placed Tegua.

Lot 156, a filly by Ribchester, half-sister to the Group 3-placed Theobald.

Lot 173, a colt by Recorder out of the Listed winner Sugar Baby Love, half-brother to three black-type performers

The catalogue is online here.

