King rules supreme as solid Arqana October Yearling Sale concludes

The Arqana October Yearling Sale came to a close on Saturday when a colt by Haras d'Etreham's first-crop sire and Classic hero Persian King sold to John Bourke of Hyde Park Stud for €95,000.

Offered by the in-form Haras de l'Hotellerie, the colt is out of the high-class Kingmambo mare Much Obliged, a winner of the Listed American 1,000 Guineas and third in the Grade 2 Canadian Stakes at Woodbine.

The 18-year-old has produced a number of winners at paddocks including Acomb Stakes winner Syphax and she is in turn a half-sibling to several black-type horses. They include multiple Grade 3 scorer Bedanken and the Grade 2-placed Free Thinking.

Persian King, a winner of the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin, retired to Haras d'Etreham for an opening fee of €30,000. He stood this year for €25,000.

Cloth's filly stars for Broadhurst

A filly by Haras du Logis' Prix Ganay winner Cloth Of Stars with a recent update was another session highlight, making €47,000 to Broadhurst Agency.

Consigned by Haras de Clairefontaine, the April-born bay is out of the classy Excellent Art mare Lucy The Painter, a five-time winner and third to Persuasive in the Atalanta Fillies' Stakes at Sandown.

The 11-year-old has already produced a winner in the Dream Ahead filly Reve De Magritte. Her two-year-old Intello son Bright Picture added to the page with a win on debut at Deauville on Wednesday for Andre Fabre and Wertheimer et Frere.

Arqana's October Yearling Sale on Saturday was topped by a Persian King colt Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lucy The Painter is a half-sister to Spinning World's dual Listed winner Harvest Queen, the dam of Hong Kong stakes winner and Group 1-placed Helene Happy Star and Good Choice, third in the Tattersalls Stakes.

Statement and figures

On the final day, 72 of the 82 lots sold (a clearance rate of 87 per cent) for turnover of €1,045,000, a median of €12,000 and an average of €14,514. The overall sale saw 578 of the 671 lots sell (a clearance rate of 86 per cent) for turnover of €25,577,500 a median of €25,000 and average of €44,252.

Arqana chairman Eric Hoyeau and bloodstock director Ludovic Cornuel said in a joint statement: "This year, the October Sale returned to its three-part format over five days, with the first part beginning on Tuesday to take into account the schedules of professionals. Overall, the results of this year's sale were very good, and we can only be delighted. The October Sale has confirmed its strength, with sales exceeding €25 million for the third year running.

"The yearling sales calendar has proved its importance, with the cumulative average for the first three sales dates in August, v.2 and October up by 18 per cent at nearly €90,000.We would like to thank all our vendors and their staff for their hard work during such a busy week.

"We would also like to thank the buyers who put the October Sale on their calendar and were particularly active. We look forward to seeing you in November for the last yearling sale of the year and the Autumn Sale.”

Read more from Arqana

'A magnificent colt' - Shadwell fingerprints on two leading lots as demand remains strong on day four

'He's out of the best I've trained' - heart and head rule for Joel Boisnard as Toronado colt leads the way

'The standout today' - €160,000 Without Parole filly heads the way of Mandore and Madaket Stables at Arqana

'I hope he's as good as Paddington' - history repeats itself as €420,000 Siyouni colt shares top billing at Arqana