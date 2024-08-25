Keeneland online sale to offer dam of and half-sister to Glorious Goodwood winner Black Forza

Keeneland Sales will present an August Flash Sale featuring the Black Forza Collection next week to offer Harlee Honey and Ocean Honey, dam and half-sister respectively to recent Group 2 Richmond Stakes winner Black Forza.

Online bidding will open on Monday at noon (5pm BST) and close on Thursday at 3pm (8pm BST). Details about each horse, including pedigree pages, walking videos, conformation photos and repository information, is available here.

Consigned by Legacy Bloodstock, agent, Harlee Honey is a winning 11-year-old daughter of Harlan’s Holiday who is in foal to Zandon. Out of the stakes-placed Carson City mare Absolute Nectar, she is a half-sister to Grade 2 stakes winner California Nectar.

Ocean Honey, consigned as a broodmare prospect by Paramount Sales, agent, is a winning four-year-old filly by West Coast.

Both Harlee Honey and Ocean Honey are available for in-person inspection in the Lexington area prior to or during the sale. To view Harlee Honey at Rosemont Farm in Lexington, contact Tommy Eastham. To see Ocean Honey at Dundrum Farm in Versailles, contact Lesley Campion.

“Keeneland is pleased to offer these two exciting individuals from the family of Black Forza, one of the most promising juveniles racing in the world today,” said Keeneland vice-president of sales Tony Lacy.

“This unique collection and Flash Sale, along with the newly announced Keeneland Championship Sale at Del Mar prior to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, show Keeneland’s commitment to providing our customers with tailored and innovative sales offerings while partnering with clients to craft sales experiences to meet emerging trends in our industry.”

Black Forza, a two-year-old son of Complexity, has won two of his three races, his first victory coming last month at Fairyhouse.

Trained by Michael O’Callaghan, the colt is being targeted at the $1 million Kentucky Downs Juvenile Sprint Stakes on September 1 as his next race, prior to an expected start in the Breeders’ Cup.

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse