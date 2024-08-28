'It's vital we are striving to achieve the highest standards of care' - sales welfare guidelines in spotlight

Updated guidelines for the preparation and sale of thoroughbred breeding and young stock at public auction have been published by the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA), Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (ITBA), Goffs, Tattersalls and the Federation of Bloodstock Agents.

The health and welfare of all horses sold at public auction are the paramount concerns of all stakeholders engaged with buying and selling. The broad collaboration and endorsement of the sales welfare guidelines, which were first published in August 2022, highlights the commitment throughout the industry to optimising the experience and wellbeing of horses during the sales process and sets a benchmark for best practice.

Available digitally, the guidance aims to help participants navigate the sales preparation and selling processes for optimum equine health and welfare, while also providing transparency on thoroughbred care before, during and after the sale.

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA, said: "The British and Irish thoroughbred breeding industries remain committed to advocating and promoting the highest standards of care and wellbeing for our horses through guidance and education. These updated guidelines reflect the developments in technology to allow routine tasks to be more efficient, biosecure and facilitate a greater level of traceability.

"The ability to manage every horse as an individual is often the key to achieving the best sale outcome for each thoroughbred and this approach extends to the sales complex, where alternative bedding materials can be provided for those with medical conditions; the handling, stabling and exercise regime for each horse can be tailored to meet their requirements; and feed rations and the dosage rate of medications should be administered according to the body weight and demeanour of each horse.

Updated guidelines for the preparation and sale of thoroughbreds have been published Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

"The thoroughbred industry has been an early adopter of digital solutions, and the updated guidelines reflect the growing ability to monitor the temperature of horses at the sales using their biothermal microchips (2023 foal crop onwards) and to initiate General Stud Book processes, such as post-sale transfer of ownership, via the e-passport."

Cathy Grassick, ITBA chairman, added: “The publication of these updated guidelines demonstrates how we can work together to showcase best practice to those outside of our sector and to help new entrants.

"Nothing can replace the practical experience or training that our industries provide but, working together, we can help new participants across both markets find the key information they need to navigate the sales process and deliver optimum care for their horses. Thorough preparation at home is often key to optimising the experience of each horse once at the sales."

Tim Kent, managing director for Goffs UK, said: "Ensuring the health and welfare of all thoroughbreds that go through the sales ring is of paramount importance to the whole team here at Goffs UK and working alongside all these organisations to define and maintain best practice will hopefully ensure the optimum sales outcome for all equine and human participants."

Matt Prior, associate director for Tattersalls, said: "As an industry, it is vital we are continually striving to achieve the highest standards of care for our horses and providing direction on how this is achieved throughout the sales process. Working collaboratively to update the sales welfare guidelines is an important aspect of this and we at Tattersalls are pleased to support their promotion."

Oliver St Lawrence, chairman of the Federation of Bloodstock Agents, added: "We are really pleased to have been part of this process, and these guidelines are another positive step forward in demonstrating how we as a sector can work together collaboratively to achieve the best results for all."

