'It’s not really a job, it’s a way of life' - Barton Stud's Tom Blain in dreamland after December Mares Sale bonanza

Tom Blain, managing director of Barton Stud, has reflected on a “surreal” evening that saw the Bury St Edmunds farm sell two of the top ten lots during the second of the blue-chip Sceptre Sessions, including the 4,500,000gns top lot Teona.

The Group 1 Prix Vermeille winner was offered at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in foal to Frankel and went the way of Juddmonte, who had to see off determined challenges from Coolmore and Godolphin to secure the daughter of Sea The Stars.

“I always knew she was nice and we’ve loved her since we picked her up from Roger Varian’s,” Blain said of Teona. “She looked unbelievable up here, which is a huge credit to my assistant Zoe Isaacson and everyone at home. It became clear pretty quickly she was something special when some very important people were saying she’s basically the perfect broodmare.

“There was a moment in the ring when it all stopped and all you could hear was her footsteps. It was such a surreal feeling to look around and see a moment I’ve always dreamt about unfolding in front of me. That was very moving.”

Teona: Prix Vermeille winner in foal to Frankel topped the Tattersalls December Mare Sale trade for Barton Stud Credit: Laura Green

Barton Sales also presented the Royal Ascot winner Rogue Millennium on behalf of Tom Clover Racing. The Group 2-winning and Group 1-placed daughter of Dubawi sold to David Lanigan and Ted Durcan, agents for the Heider family, at 1,650,000gns, a sum that contributed to Barton’s aggregate of 7,200,000gns on the evening.

“Topping the December Mares Sale was one of our ambitions when we set out,” said Blain. “We started ten years ago selling two yearlings in Book 3. The progress is a great reflection on the team we’ve got back at Barton and the client base we’re building. I’m very proud of everyone who’s been involved and I’m incredibly grateful to the people who have supported me and Barton Stud over those ten years. It’s quite moving really, to be given the responsibility of looking after these amazing horses.”

He added: “It’s early mornings, late nights, foalings, all the things that go into stud farming. It’s not really a job, it’s a way of life. The world keeps changing and people want nine to five jobs, but our guys are out at all hours and I’m very proud of them.”

Although not a full-time member of the team, Blain also paid tribute to Ted Stanners, the man tasked with leading Teona through the famous Park Paddocks ring. “All the lads call him Top Lot Ted because he always does our nice ones!” said Blain. “He’s been very loyal at the sales and he’s a fantastic showman.”

Barton had 66 lots entered across the four sessions of the December Mares Sale, a draft that followed on from a 44-strong entry at the December Foal Sale, which included a 250,000gns Pinatubo filly bought by Blandford Bloodstock.

Blain acknowledged the challenges this year’s market has presented but said results such as Teona and Rogue Millennium provide fresh motivation to maintain a positive approach and keep aiming high.

“It hasn’t all been plain sailing but I’m an eternal optimist,” he said. “The market has been down by 30 per cent on average but it was also up hugely last year, so we’ve all got to be realistic. I’m a big believer that, as stud owners and managers, all we can do is control the quality of stock on our farms.

“If you do that right, there’ll always be people to buy those horses. If you do your job well and your horses look good, are healthy and go on to be good racehorses, then I’m optimistic there’ll always be buyers there. It’s our job to make sure that happens. Rather than whinging about it, I’d rather get on with making that happen.”

