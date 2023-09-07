'I didn't know I'd be trying to buy him' - Walters back in business for £165,000 Yorton record-breaker

Yorton Farm is a stud like no other. Innovation is part of the very fabric of the model farm, a sprawling labyrinth of Grade 1 brick-built structures that rises out of the rolling green countryside just outside Welshpool.

It stands to reason, then, that the Goffs-backed Yorton Sale should be a sale like no other too. There is plenty of forward-thinking being applied here as well, as the catalogue comprises hand-picked and carefully prepared National Hunt-bred yearlings and two-year-olds, as opposed to the more common offering of three-year-old stores.

Thursday’s fifth renewal saw a record price for the boutique auction when Ian Ferguson outbid Ben Pauling at £165,000 to secure the No Risk At All half-brother to the high-class Al Dancer. Already named Brisky Dancer, the two-year-old is set to carry the same colours as his talented sibling as the purchaser revealed he was acting on behalf of owner Dai Walters.

“When I studied the catalogue I didn’t know I’d be trying to buy him,” said Ferguson. “Dai Walters rang me and asked me if I was coming here. I said I was, so he told me he wanted me to look at three horses for him.

“This horse was the standout so I reported to base and Dai told me to be on the phone when the horse was in the ring, which made my job easy! He ticked all the boxes and you can see he’s a proud individual and hopefully his pedigree will carry through. Dai had Al Dancer and for that reason he wanted this horse.”

Walters is continuing his recovery after being involved in a near-fatal helicopter crash last November. The owner spent a prolonged period in intensive care but Ferguson reported Walters to be in good spirits, saying: “Dai is keeping very well and it’s his own golfing competition today, so that’s why he’s not at the sale. He’s in good form and it’s remarkable from where he was.”

The six-figure youngster was bred by Ecurie Maulepaire and Marie-Cecile De Saint-Seine from Steel Dancer, whose six winners include three black-type performers.

The best of the brood is Al Dancer, an eight-time winner whose successes include the Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle at Ascot. The dam has also bred French Grade 3 winner Tzar’s Dancer and the Listed-placed Set Dancer. Haras de Montaigu’s No Risk At All is among the jumps stallion ranks’ most potent forces, having sired Grade 1 winners such as Allaho, Epatante and Esprit Du Large.

The previous high mark for this sale also belonged to a son of No Risk At All bought by Walters, with Prince Des Fichaux, who lost his maiden tag at Ffos Las on his most recent outing, costing £105,000 at the inaugural edition in 2019.

The figures bore a striking similarity to those registered last year, with turnover down just one per cent at £1,136,000. The average dipped by the same margin at £31,556, while the median was down by seven per cent at £28,000. After a few private deals had been struck the clearance rate was 80 per cent, with 36 lots finding a new owner from 45 offered.

Reflecting on the day’s trade, Yorton Farm’s David Futter said: “It’s been a great sale. We’re learning all the time with this sale, about what to include and what not to, but we’ll keep going forward with it. We’ve had a lot of positive chats about how all the horses have been produced and it takes a long time for things to change.

“It still isn’t the norm for people to buy two-year-olds so it can still feel a little bit like pushing water uphill. We’re making money though and we’re going forward with it and there’s plenty of success coming out of the sale. That’s the main thing.”

Thursday's renewal of the Yorton Sale saw a new record price Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

He also shared his thoughts on the £165,000 top lot, adding: “It was fantastic. You’re proud when any horse sells and goes to a good home, but Dai Walters has been a fantastic supporter. I remember him buying the top lot at the first sale.

"We all know he’s been extremely poorly, he nearly died, but he’s a tough old bugger and he’s back in and going again, so the horse couldn’t have gone to a better home.”

Wenman wades in

There were plenty of first-time buyers on the ground, including Susie and Jimmy Wenman. The Romford-based owners marked their visit by going to £58,000 for a well-bred daughter of No Risk At All who was introduced as “an absolute blockbuster of a filly” by compere Bernard Condren.

The filly is out of German Listed scorer Night Serenade, which makes her a sibling to Listed-winning Flat performer Night Endeavor, a son of Shalaa, and the Grade 2-placed juvenile hurdler Night Edition, who is by Authorized. The dam is also a half-sister to Willie Mullins’ top-class performer Melon and the Italian Oaks winner Night Of Magic, who in turn bred dual Preis Von Europa winner Nightflower.

“I’m going to send her to France and race her,” said Jimmy Wenman, a co-owner of the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Weveallbeencaught. “I’d like to win a hurdle race around Auteuil with her so that’s the plan.

“I’m not sure who’ll train her but I’m sure a few people will want to! You can soon find out who your friends are in this business. I think she’ll run at three with a bit of luck, and she’s got a beautiful page so I’d like to breed from her in time. I was prepared to give more for her so I’m happy about the price.”

Of his trip to Yorton, Wenman added: “This is my first time at this sale, though I’ve bought horses from Doncaster before. It took me four hours to get here but it’s a lovely set-up and they make you really welcome.”

Le Metayer’s curious plan

Another new face among the bustling crowd was leading French agent Bertrand Le Metayer, who went to £55,000 for the French-bred Born To Sea gelding out of Loonora. Le Metayer said curiosity had drawn him to Yorton, and he also revealed a slightly curious plan for his two-year-old purchase.

The Born To Sea gelding out of Loonara purchased for £55,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“We want to go the opposite way with this horse and send him to Ireland first and then maybe to France for his three-year-old campaign,” he said.

“He’s for a partnership with a few friends. We’ll send him to Lorna Fowler and we’ll assess if he’s going to be a three-year-old or more of a four-year-old. The half-brother Louvetot is a very good horse too.”

He added: “The concept [of the Yorton Sale] is interesting and I like the idea of selling two-year-olds. That’s an important factor and I think it’s the way forward. We’ve liked the whole process, it’s been interesting and we’ve been very well looked after!”

Molony at the double

Pinhookers and end users were in action, and Rathmore Stud’s Peter Molony falls firmly into the former category after securing two lots for a combined outlay of £89,000. The pricier of the pair was the Bathyrhon half-brother to the black-type performers Elisa Des Obeaux and Joie Des Obeaux.

“He’s a lovely horse, a great mover and has a proper pedigree,” Molony said after signing for the two-year-old son of Bathyrhon. “He has a bit of developing to do but if he does I think he can shape up into a very nice horse.

Some buyers at Yorton might have been thinking, 'How much is that doggie in the window?' - but it was not for sale Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

"The sire is doing well but the big thing for me is the pedigree behind this horse. The Arkle Sale is the plan. This sale has been very lucky for me before as we’ve done well here. Hopefully this is another one.”

Molony’s other purchase was the Lord Of England filly out of I Think So, a So You Think half-sister to German champion and up-and-coming sire Isfahan, who fetched £44,000.

Ryan eyes foundation prospect

Jim Ryan wasn’t ruling out the Blue Bresil filly out of Great Wish eventually becoming a foundation mare for his Wicklow-based Ballyknockan Bloodstock. The dam is a half-sister to Grade 2-winning chaser Dream Wish, while further back in the page features high-class names like Lord Du Mesnil.

After signing for the £43,000 grey, Ryan said: “We’ve been buying and selling store horses for about ten years now but we’re trying to grow the business and as part of that we’re thinking about setting up a small, select broodmare band.

"She’s by a great sire and out of a Great Pretender mare, it’s a very strong pedigree with a lot of black type.”

Ryan was also making his first visit to Yorton, and said of the concept: “This is my first time coming here and I think it’s excellent. I think the quality is high and there’s something for everybody at every level of the market. I was the underbidder on lot 18 [£58,000 No Risk At All filly] but I felt this filly was maybe slightly better value. Time will tell.”

Kirk sees bright future for Yorton concept

Willie Mullins’ chief talent scout Harold Kirk was among the Irish contingent, and although he did not make a purchase he gave the sale, and the concept of putting National Hunt horses to work earlier in their development, a resounding vote of confidence.

First-time visitors and returning clients were all very impressed with the sale at Yorton Farm on Thursday

“I think the sale works, especially because there’s no other sale selling young National Hunt horses like these in Ireland or Britain,” he said. “They break them at two in France. It’s a different system to buying a store horse at three, where you have to cram so much work into them in a short period of time from three to four.

“This evens it all out more, which is a big plus. That’s the French system though, they breed to race and then sell, whereas in Britain and Ireland they breed to sell and then race. That’s the difference. But I think this sale can keep growing, there’s a lot of people here.”

