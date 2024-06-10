High-quality entries revealed for Tattersalls Ireland July Store Sale

The catalogue for the third and final Tattersalls Ireland Store Sale of the year, the July Store Sale, is now available to view online. The sale will take place on July 24-25, with 534 lots offered in total.

The July Store Sale is the final opportunity for store purchasers to source talented, unraced National Hunt stock. Graduates of the final store sale of the year include the Nicky Henderson-trained Shanagh Bob, a Grade 2 winner at Cheltenham last December.

The son of Mahler was a €10,000 purchase in August 2021 from Caroreigh Farm by Chris O’Donovan, and is potentially a high-class recruit to the novice chase ranks this season.

Another graduate, Noah And The Ark, has proved himself a revelation since arriving on the US jumping scene. A 2017 store sale purchase, the ten-year-old landed the Grade 1 Grand National Hurdle Stakes at Far Hills last October, adding to his Grade 1 win in the Lonesome Glory Handicap Hurdle at Aqueduct the previous September.

Recent Grade 2 winner Captain Cody, Aintree Grand National winner Noble Yeats and Irish Grand National winner Lord Lariat are all graduates of the final store sale.

The catalogue features well-related siblings to black-type performers. Among them are:

• Lot 2 Capri half-sister to Grade 3 winner Run Wild Fred

• Lot 58 Crystal Ocean half-brother to Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle second and Grade 3 County Hurdle third Filey Bay

• Lot 180 Dartmouth half-brother to Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter

• Lot 215 Kingston Hill half-sister to Grade 3 winner Magical Zoe

• Lot 257 Walk In The Park half-sister to Grade 3 Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory and Grade 3 novice chase winner Three Stars

• Lot 262 Capri half-sister to Grade 3 winner David’s Charm. The dam is a half-sister to Grade 2 novice hurdle winner and Ascot Stakes winner Junior.

• Lot 488 Blue Bresil half-sister to Grade 2 winner Master Chewy

• Lot 501 Kingston Hill half-sister to Grade 3 winner Shantreusse

• Lot 522 Blue Bresil half-sister to Grade 2 winner and dual Listed winner Indefatigable

The progeny of some well-related and high-achieving dams also feature heavily throughout the catalogue. Among those are:

• Lot 10 Affinisea gelding out of Grade 3-placed The Black Mouse

• Lot 13 Sholokhov filly out of Grade 3-placed The Cookie Jar

• Lot 26 Walk In The Park filly out of Listed-placed Tokenella

• Lot 62 Yeats gelding out of a half-sister to Grade 2 winner Castlegrace Paddy

Castlegrace Paddy: Lot 62 is a Yeats gelding out of a half-sister to the Grade 2 winner Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

• Lot 137 Walk In The Park filly out of a half-sister to three-time Grade 1 winner Blackstairmountain, and Grade 2-placed Allure Of Illusion

• Lot 208 Blue Bresil gelding whose dam is out of the very talented Chomba Womba, a ten-time winner including three victories at Grade 2 level

• Lot 292 Crystal Ocean filly out of a bumper winner, and a half-sister to five-time Grade 1 winner Bellshill

• Lot 334 Jukebox Jury filly out of a four-time winner in Germany, and a half-sister to Grade 1-placed Minella Crooner and Graded performer L’Aigle Royal

• Lot 441 Sholokhov gelding out of a half-sister to Grade 2 winner Puffin Billy, and dual Grade 3 winner Zuzka

• Lot 461 Harzand gelding out of dual bumper winner and Listed-placed Rio Treasure

• Lot 521 Shirocco filly out of a half-sister to the dam of Grade 2 winner American Mike

• Lot 534 Jet Away filly out of an own sister to Listed winner Myska, and a half-sister to three-time Grade 1 winner Bob Olinger

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said: “The strength of the July Store Sale catalogue grows year on year, and we have attracted a nice blend of later maturing types, combined with some well-related stores that possess strong National Hunt pedigrees.

"We’ve seen numerous Graded winners pass through the ring at the final store sale in recent years, and a huge debt of gratitude is owed to our store sale consignors who entrust Tattersalls Ireland when it comes to selling their stock. We look forward with great anticipation to the July Store Sale, which takes place four weeks after the 50th Derby Sale.”

All horses catalogued for the July Store Sale are eligible for the €100,000 George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper 2025. The race was won this year by the exciting Kopak Des Bordes, who was sold by Sluggara Farm to Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins.

To view the full catalogue, click here.

Read this next:

'Ide was as kind as any thoroughbred at Old Friends' - multiple stakes winner and sire dies aged 31