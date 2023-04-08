'He's got a very good profile for jumping in England' - Jones in for Johannes at €62,000

Impressive bumper winner Johannes was snapped up for €62,000 by Toby Jones of TJ Bloodstock in the Auctav flash sale online on Friday evening.

The three-year-old son of French Fifteen had been an eyecatching winner on his debut in a bumper at Saumur, ,western France, winning by nine and a half lengths, just last Sunday.

Being out of the Verglas mare Jaillissante, Johanes is a half-brother to the moneyspinning five-time winner and Listed-placed Jasnin.

His dam is a sister to dual Listed winner and Group-placed Joursanvault and has produced three others winners in addition to Johannes and Jasnin.

Among French Fifteen’s progeny with staying power are French King and Mutabahi, while he can also get decent sprinters like Sestilio Jet.

Trainer Mathieu Brasme had spoken highly of Johannes but explained that he does not train jumpers

Purchaser Jones said: “He's a horse with a very good profile for jumping in England. I was very impressed with the way he won on soft ground. He is young and has everything in front of him.”

The only other horse offered on the Auctav platform on Friday evening, Jumper Sacre, from the family of the great Sprinter Sacre, went unsold at €115,000.

Arnaud Angeliaume, Auctav's general director, said: "The prices went beyond what we first expected. For Johannes, it’s really a great deal for a horse that had the ideal profile to appeal to a large number of people and who created a great battle around his candidacy.”

Read this next: