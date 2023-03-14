'He’s going to develop into a really nice horse' - Hong Kong beckons for A$230,000 Harry Angel colt after topping Magic Millions

The future of the two highest-priced horses sold on day one of the Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale will be in Asia, if all goes to plan.

Hong Kong agent George Moore, who forecast his intentions to be active at South Australia’s annual sale, lived up to expectations by going to A$230,000 (£126,000/€143,000) for a son of Darley shuttler Harry Angel and A$220,000 for a colt by the prolific stallion Capitalist.

The Moore-purchased pair set the pace in a solid opening session of the 2023 sale on Tuesday, which also saw an Ilovethiscity half-brother to Group 1-placegetter Asfoora and a son of Shamus Awardselling sell for A$180,000 each.

Henry Dwyer, who trains Asfoora, bought the Noor Elaine Farm-consigned younger sibling to his stable star, while Tony Fung Investments signed for the Armidale Stud-sold Shamus Award colt.

A filly by Coolmore shuttler Saxon Warrior and a first-crop colt by Rosemont Stud’s Strasbourg also sold for A$170,000 during a day of trade which generated A$8.35 million in turnover.

After day one, the average sits at A$53,877, while the median stands at A$40,000. The clearance closed at 77 per cent.

Agent Moore, who earlier this week revealed to ANZ Bloodstock News he had formed a syndicate to trade horses into Hong Kong, bought two horses on day one for his group of investors: the Harry Angel colt and a A$60,000 son of Toronado.

The A$220,000 Capitalist colt was bought by Moore for a Hong Kong client.

Bred by Willow Grove Stud’s Ralph Satchell, the Harry Angel colt is the first foal out of Kibibi, who was sold for A$130,000 in foal to Harry Angel to the long-time South Australian breeder at the 2021 Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale. Kibibi is a sister to Godolphin’s stakes-winning sprinter Athelric.

Cranbourne trainer Lloyd Kennewell, who was seated at the same table as Moore, will take a 25 per cent share in the colt and prepare him with the view of on-selling him to Hong Kong.

Agent Cameron Cooke was the underbidder.

“I think he’s more of an Exceed And Excel than a Harry Angel, being out of an Exceed And Excel mare, and the pedigree suits for Hong Kong with Vengeance Of Rain in the fourth dam,” said Moore.

“We might need to give him a little bit of time before breaking him in, but I think he’s going to develop into a really nice horse and we’ve got the trainer involved, so that’s just a bonus.”

Willow Grove’s Satchell revealed he was underbidder on Kibibi’s dam, Ida, who sold to agent Dean Hawthorne at the same Magic Millions sale, before landing the mother of the session-topping colt.

“When we bought her I thought we got her for ‘unders’. Her mother was sold at that time for A$200,000 and I was actually the underbidder on her and so I bought this mare, not as a consolation prize, because she’s an Exceed And Excel filly, and I was glad to get one,” said Satchell.

“It was a great result all round. I think that mare’s got a big future as she’s got an absolutely outstanding Ole Kirk colt on the ground and she’s in foal to Nicconi. We plan to mate her up this year with something that suits.”

Moore said he believed there to be a distinct advantage in purchasing yearlings with a view of targeting Hong Kong, in that there is not the same level of competition on the horses, as they do not need to be the early running, two-year-old types which the Australian market desires.

He said: “I mean A$220,000 is a decent amount of money to spend on that horse - we probably valued him around A$160,000 - but because we can give him a bit more time it means we are on a lot of horses that trainers in Australia probably wouldn’t be on because they want those early, two-year-old types. That’s where the big money is, and I understand that.

“With Hong Kong, it gives us a little bit more room to buy a different type of horse and, if we need to give them time, there’s the option [to do so].”

Willow Grove Stud sold five yearlings for a total of A$427,000.

Satchell said: “I am a great believer that if we bring those nice horses and present them in Adelaide, then the buyers will find them. We don’t go interstate with our crop, we bring our best here.

“There are probably yearlings in my draft who could go to the Gold Coast or go to the interstate sales, but we elect to sell them here and offer the best on the local market.”

On the overall market, Satchell said: “There are some horses that are making their six figures and there seems to be keen competition in the ring.

“I haven’t followed closely, but there also seems to be a long tail, I suppose. It is pretty soft once you get away from those horses who pick themselves out of the book.

“We’ll know more as time goes on.”

