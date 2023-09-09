Here's hoping the press room lock hasn't been changed after an eventful 642-mile sales hat-trick

Tuesday, September 5

I’ve clocked up so many miles on the sales circuit in recent weeks that I’m starting to think I should expect Just Stop Oil to glue themselves to the press bench in a bid to halt my spiralling carbon footprint.

I’ve been to Doncaster, Deauville, Doncaster again and this week took a 642-mile round trip to just about every corner of the country. The first leg of the marathon journey was to Newmarket for the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale.