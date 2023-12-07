Havana Grey breeding right headlines Tattersalls Online December Sale catalogue

A breeding right to one of Europe’s most exciting young sires, Havana Grey, is set to be the highlight of 113 lots catalogued for the Tattersalls Online December Sale, which takes place on December 13-14.

The sale will offer the broadest range of lots yet, with 66 horses in/out of training, 16 foals, 13 broodmares, nine breeding rights, five yearlings, a pair of store horses, one point-to-pointer and a stallion (Sun Central).

After a previous breeding right to Havana Grey topped the Online November Sale at 280,000gns, this month’s online auction presents another opportunity to invest in 2023’s leading European second-crop sire.

The outstanding son of Havana Gold has sired 16 Group/Listed winners and 31 Group/Listed performers in his first two crops, led by the dual Group 1-winning two-year-old Vandeek.

A breeding right is also on offer to Territories, sire of this year’s Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup winner Regional, as well as breeding rights to Aclaim, Alkumait, Cloth Of Stars, Inns Of Court, Land Force, Le Brivido and Time Test.

A high quality selection of 66 horses in and out of training will go under the virtual hammer, including the Listed-placed filly Cloudbreaker, consigned by Charlie Fellowes’ Bedford House Stables.

Having finished fourth at Royal Ascot in the King George V Stakes, the daughter of Sea The Stars gained valuable black type when second in the Listed Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket. The three-year old is out of the Group 1 placed mare Deveron and is a half-sister to two Listed winners in Lamar and Haddaf.

Other notable entries include Glorious Goodwood winner Temporize, promising novice chaser Tempo Chapter Twp and the last-time-out winners Cash Or Crypto, Finn Russell, Lochnaver, Never Cry Never and Rhasidat.

Offered alongside the horses in training is winning point-to-pointer My Lucky Star, who stayed on well to win a 2m4f maiden at Larkhill last month on her seasonal debut.

There are plenty of opportunities for breeders on offer among the 13 mares catalogued, including Happy Hiker, who is offered by Godolphin in foal to 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior.

The grey mare has a two-year-old by Earthlight to run in 2024 and is a close relation to Group 1 winner Mekhtaal.

The catalogue includes drafts from top Flat and National Hunt owners, trainers and breeders including Baroda Stud, Ralph Beckett, Karl Burke, Jack Channon, Richard Fahey, Charlie Fellowes, William Haggas, Jessica Harrington, David Marnane, Ado McGuiness, Joseph O’Brien, Fozzy Stack, James Tate, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Roger Varian, Ed Walker and Ian Williams, among others.

Details of all lots as well as consignor contact details can be found on the Tattersalls Online website here.

Prospective buyers are required to join the sale ahead of the commencement of bidding from 12 noon on Wednesday, December 13, with bidding scheduled to close from 12 noon the following day.

