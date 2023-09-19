Good Magic colt tops Keeneland Book 4 Monday session at $700,000

The Book 4 opening session of the 80th Keeneland September Yearling Sale was headlined by a Good Magic colt realising $700,000 early in the day from Donato Lanni, agent for SF/Starlight/Madaket. Gainesway consigned the session-topping colt as hip 2009 to the Monday session.

"We all liked him and thought he could top our session," Brian Graves, general manager for Gainesway, said. "It was a heck of a war that we didn't see coming at that level. I think the market is starting to thin out for good colts that pass the vet work by proven horses, and Good Magic is one of the best young stallions in the industry right now. Smart people bidding, and the result was unexpected."

The colt out of the young Bernardini mare Beauty Buzz is from the family of producer Star of Goshen, dam of multiple Grade 1-winning sire Pioneerof the Nile, and Grade 2-placed Forefathers. Both horses were campaigned by Zayat Stables.

The partnership of SF/Starlight/Madaket, with Donato Lanni as agent, has made 20 purchases so far for gross receipts of $12,590,000 at an average price of $629,500 per head to be the cumulative leading buyer.

Day seven concluded with Gainesway continuing their reign as leading consignor; during the seventh session, they sold 31 horses for gross receipts of $3,735,000, at an average of $120,484. Cumulatively, they have sold 116 head for a gross of $42,277,000 and an average of $364,457.

"We are having a heck of a sale so far; we've been the leading consignor in each session we sold," commented Graves. "It's a testament to our clientele and how their horses ranked in the scheme of things. I have spent the last 25 years of my life building to this level, and if we were the leading consignor for the Keeneland September Sale, it would be a monumental achievement."

Trainer Kenny McPeek made a splash on Monday, purchasing six yearlings for a gross of $800,000 at an average price of $133,333 to be the day's leading buyer.

The session concluded with 319 yearlings being traded of the 372 through the ring for gross receipts of $25,218,500, down 10.2 per cent over the previous year. The average price declined 7.4 per cent to $79,055, and a median of $62,000 shows an 3.3 per cent increase. An RNA rate of 14.2 per cent represents the 53 yearlings that failed to attain their reserve price.

During the 2022 seventh session, Keeneland reported 329 horses sold of the 373 to go under the hammer for a $28,098,000 gross. An average price of $85,404 and a median of $60,000 was recorded. The 44 yearlings who did not sell represent an RNA rate of 11.8 per cent.

"I think the individuals were as good as they could be on a widespread basis," agent Steven Young said on Monday. "There was terrific money for horses all week long. I think we were the direct underbidder on more horses this sale than any other sale I have been to. I think if these horses are brave and lucky, there will be many graduates from this sale

Cumulatively, to this point, 1,596 yearlings have changed hands of the 1,990 on offer for a gross of $356,988,500, suitable for an average price of $223,677 and a median of $150,000. An RNA rate of 19.8 per cent represents the 394 horses that remained unsold.

To this point, last year, 1,648 horses had sold of the 2,008 offered for gross receipts of $367,371,000, at an average of $222,919 and a median of $150,000. There were 360 yearlings who failed to meet their reserve, representing an RNA rate of 17.9 per cent.

Selling from Book 4 continues on Tuesday with hips 2381-2791 heading through the ring beginning at 10am ET.

