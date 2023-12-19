Galiway share sold for €160,000 at Arqana December Online Sale
A share in the exciting Galiway made an impressive €160,000 at Arqana's online sale on Tuesday.
The dual-purpose sire of the likes of Sealiway and Vauban is standing for €30,000 next year at Haras de Colleville. The share, which is worth one nomination per year, was bought by Haras des Capucines through Broadhurst Ageny. A share in Sealiway himself reached €56,000 to Horse France International.
In the end, there were nine nominations of various types offered through the sales company's portal during the afternoon.
Ladyswood Stud secured a breeding right to Dalham Hall's Cracksman for €50,000. Horse France signed for a share in young Etreham stallion City Light, worth two nominations per year, for €45,000.
A breeding right to one of France's most exciting young National Hunt stallions, Haras de la Tuilerie's Goliath Du Berlais, made €38,000 to Thomas Maudet for Olivier Carpier, while Nicolas Campos bought the breeding right to Victor Ludorum for €25,000.
A share in Jigme, worth a nomination per year, was conducted by the offering of sealed bids for the Grade 1-winning hurdler and new recruit to Haras du Hoguenet. The result was pending on Tuesday afternoon.
