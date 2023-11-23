First wave of exciting point-to-pointers for Coral Gold Cup Sale revealed by Goffs

Goffs will stage the Coral Gold Cup Sale at Newbury next Saturday, December 2, and the 11 initial point-to-point entries are now available to view online.

The sale will be held after racing in the winner's enclosure following the Coral Gold Cup meeting.

Goffs' aim is for a concise, select group of horses to be catalogued, and a second round of entries will be taken next week with more high-class point-to-point meetings to come at Fairyhouse, Boulta, Lingstown and Moig South in Ireland, and at Larkhill in the UK.

The initial 11 entries are:

Hawthorn Street (four-year-old gelding by Flemensfirth), a most impressive winner of his most recent point for Colin Bowe at Tinahely.

Tambo's Troops (4yo g Network), finished a promising second to Hawthorn Street on his debut point for Gerald Quinn at Tinahely.

Country Park (4yo g Walk In The Park), notched an impressive victory on his debut point for Bowe at Quakerstown.

Maximum Offers (4yo g Getaway), was a good second, by a head, to Country Park on his debut point for Donnchadh Doyle at Quakerstown.

Half Past Tipsy (4yo f Muhtathir), winner of her most recent point for Sam Curling at Quakerstown.

Geturguccion (4yo f Getaway), second to Half Past Tipsy on her most recent point for Doyle at Quakerstown. She is out of the Grade 3-winning mare Mae's Choice.

Walking On A Dream (4yo g Walk In The Park), fell at the last after taking the eye in running on his debut point for Denis Murphy at Quakerstown. He is a half-brother to the Grade 3 winner and Grade 1-placed Tombstone

Northern Air (4yo f Vendangeur), the four-length winner of her debut point for Garrett Murphy at Dromahane.

Wednesday Addams (4yo f Telescope), the winner of her most recent point for Bowe at Knockmullen House. She is out of the Listed-winning mare Tally Em Up.

Will The Wise (4yo g Well Chosen), the six-length winner of his debut point for Andrew Slattery at Turtulla.

King Califet (4yo g Califet), second to Will The Wise on his debut point for Brian Hassett at Turtulla.

Catalogues for the Coral Gold Cup Sale by Goffs will be available at Newbury racecourse. Inspections will commence on Friday, December 1, and the showing area will be located immediately opposite the racecourse stables.

