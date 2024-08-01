Down Royal maiden winner Wizard Of Odds sells to BBA Ireland for £50,000 at ThoroughBid July Sale

Down Royal maiden winner Wizard Of Odds topped ThoroughBid's July Sale when making £50,000 to Michael Donohoe of BBA Ireland.

The two-year-old son of Arizona broke his maiden tag on his third start, winning by a length at Down Royal last month. He looks set to remain in training in Ireland.

Donohoe said: "I’ve been keeping my eye on the ThoroughBid sales ever since they kicked off and was interested when I saw Wizard Of Odds entered. He’s a horse I’ve been following all season.

"He’ll be staying in-training in Ireland for some Irish clients and looks to have a bright future. He’s a horse with a fair bit of height and scope for a two-year-old, so I think he’ll have a little break and then be tried over further. He looks like being a nice mile type for next year."

Two lots from Joseph O’Brien sold, with Gracchus De Balme going to Cheshire-based trainer Hannah Roach, and the unraced Magna Grecia filly Winged Love selling to owner Wayne Kelly. Henry de Bromhead sold Tideways Hero (to Mike Sowersby) and Benvoy (to Jo Davis), while Ben Pauling’s Platenium went to Sam England.



James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, added: “With a good spread of quality and variety, it’s no surprise that this was a very lively sale. It was a busy session, with bidders tuning in from America, Australia, the Middle East and right across Europe.

"We’re delighted to have seen such an exciting two-year-old like Wizard Of Odds go under our online hammer. He’s sold well for £50,000 and we look forward to following his future steps."

Read more

Big moment arrives for Mohaather once again at Goodwood as lightning strikes twice for Teasdales