Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 WindsorHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 WindsorHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports

Diane entry Fun With Flags sold for €630,000 through Arqana

Fun With Flags was offered online through Arqana
Fun With Flags was offered online through Arqana

Fun With Flags, who still has an entry in this weekend''s Prix de Diane, was bought for €630,000 by Nicolas de Watrigant's Mandore International Agency at a pop-up sale through Arqana’s online portal on Monday.

For Jerome Reynier and owner Erika Gilliar, the Airlie Stud-bred Zoffany filly has won the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud in March and was second in the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre at the same track in April.  

A graduate of the Goffs Orby and Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, being picked up by Gilliar for €62,000 from the latter, she is out of the Galileo mare Marie Celeste, a sister to Listed winner and black-type producer Gemstone. 

Marie Celeste is also related to Jebel Hatta third Ursa Minor and hails from the family of Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Bachelor Duke and Irish St Leger scorer Sonnyboyliston.

She was the only lot in the brief online auction, which was open for just over an hour for bidding.

Read next:

Metropolitan provides capital return from an 800gns broodmare purchase for Stuart McPhee 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

inSales reports

iconCopy
more inSales reports
more inSales reports