'Demand from vendors for places has been at an all-time high' - Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale entries unveiled

The catalogue for the Goffs UK Breeze Up Sale at Doncaster, which has produced seven Royal Ascot winners in seven years, is now online.

The royal meeting comes from an auction that sells less than 200 horses a year, making it all the more impressive.

In a commanding display last year, Doncaster breezers celebrated a Royal Ascot double, with Bradsell winning the Group 2 Coventry Stakes and Perfect Power the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Perfect Power’s victory also made it back-to-back wins at Royal Ascot, the now Darley sire having taken the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes in 2021, a race in which the sale has sold three of the last seven winners.

This year’s catalogue features 209 juveniles by many of Europe’s leading sires and some of the highlights include:

, a Too Darn Hot half-brother to Group 2 winner Aljamaaheer

, a Dark Angel half-sister to Group 2 winner Sovereign Debt

, a Wootton Bassett colt out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Spinning Queen

, a Showcasing colt out of Group 3 winner My Lea

, a Kingman colt out of Group 3-winning mare One Last Dance

, a No Nay Never filly out of Group 3 winner Realtra

, an Invincible Spirit colt out of stakes winner American Frolic

, a Night Of Thunder colt out of Group 2 winner Anthem Alexander

, a Lope de Vega colt out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Raven’s Pass

, a Sea The Stars colt who is a close relation to Listed winner and Group 2 placed Night Of Light

, a Dubawi filly out of a Frankel mare and from the family of Group 1 winners Daryakana and Dariyan

The catalogue features the progeny of a number of young and performing sires with the likes of Acclamation (4), Advertise (5), Ardad (2), Blue Point (4), Calyx (5), Dandy Man (9), Dark Angel (4), Exceed And Excel (2), Harry Angel (4), Havana Grey (11), Inns Of Court (7), Invincible Army (4), Invincible Spirit (4), Kodiac (9), Land Force (8), Mehmas (11), More Than Ready (2), Night Of Thunder (3), Saxon Warrior (2), Showcasing (4), Sioux Nation (8), Soldier’s Call (6), Showcasing (4), Ten Sovereigns (7), Too Darn Hot (2) all represented.

Launching the 209-lot catalogue, Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “For longer than any European breeze-pp, this sale has been turning heads on the international stage and never more so than in recent years given its outstanding performance at Royal Ascot.

“As a result, demand from vendors for places this year has been at an all-time high and that has led to a brilliant catalogue of breezers, with a strong sire profile which looks well-placed to continue the sale’s unrivalled Royal Ascot record. As Europe’s first breeze-up, it is also a first choice for so many and deservedly so.”

The catalogue can be viewed

The format of the Goffs UK Breeze Up Sale at Doncaster will be as follows: