Cattle breeder Raymond sees off opposition to land top lot in Arqana Summer Sale breeding section

Jumps breeding still offers the chance for a smaller operator to look the big concerns square in the eye and there was proof at the end of a prolonged duel for the top lot in the broodmare section which opened day two of the Arqana Summer Sale.

At one point the auctioneer had encouraged Jean-Christian Raymond to “try a different tactic”, but when the hammer fell at €145,000 for the Grade 3 and Listed-placed Sideralis - a Kapgarde mare in foal to No Risk At All - it was his steady-away bidding style that saw off Hubert Barbe, who had repeatedly emerged from the shadows and from under his Yankees cap to push back.

Raymond is no stranger to livestock auctions and has in fact bred some excellent horses from a handful of broodmares dating back to the 1980s, including Fred Winter Hurdle winner Qualando and Christian Williams’ flagbearer, Cap Du Nord.

Jean-Christian Raymond (left, with Olivier Tricot of Haras de la Vallee): "Now I have retired from cattle breeding, I need something to keep me busy" Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“I started out breeding Charolais cattle and I’ve sent them all over the world,” said Raymond. “I wouldn’t describe myself as a horseman. The people who introduced me to this world were Maurice Rohaut and his son Francois, along with Jean-Marie Mercier, who was also involved in Charolais cattle and with whom I competed in livestock shows.

"I have a passion for working with animals and, now I have retired from cattle breeding, I need something to keep me busy.”

Sideralis’ dam Biche D’Oo won the Prix Geographie at Auteuil, while there is plenty of Flat pedigree on the page; Prix de Diane runner-up Physiocrate appears under the third dam, See That Girl, while further back Dankaro chased home Dahlia and Highclere in the 1974 King George at Ascot.

Raymond said: “She has the pedigree and she's well made. She's a daughter of Kapgarde, who is a good producer and is in the news. The fact that she is carrying to No Risk At All is another positive. She'll become the eighth broodmare on the farm.”

Of the duel with Barbe, Raymond added: “I wasn’t the only one who liked her and, while I don’t have limitless sums, you need to spend.

“I was at the very top of the tree with my Charolais - I won 15 or 18 breed championships at the Salon d'Agriculture in Paris - and now I have sold the cattle, this is what I want to concentrate on.”

Barbe may have been beaten on that occasion but it was not long before he returned to the fray, securing Purple Lady - a half-sister by Joshua Tree to this year’s Prix Ganay winner Iresine - who is in foal to Doctor Dino.

The winning bid of €90,000 ensured Purple Lady will stay in France, with Barbe buying on behalf of Hubert O’Delant.

Barbe said: “We’ll look forward to her having a foal by Doctor Dino and then the plan is for her to continue down the road of National Hunt breeding at Haras de Couely. Monsieur O’Delant has been investing in jumping mares for the last six or seven years and is always open to acquiring new blood.”

Santa Juliana sells to BBA Ireland for €95,000 on the second day of Arqana's Summer Sale Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Early in the session BBA Ireland’s Paul Curran gave €95,000 for Santa Juliana, Gestut Fahrhof’s unraced daughter of Kitten’s Joy whose first cover was Japan, and whose Kingman half brother was a €450,000 yearling at BBAG last September.

Presented by Haras d'Ombreville, Santa Juliana's dam by Dansili, Sarandia, was runner-up in the 2016 Preis der Diana and won three times at Listed level.

Curran said: “She's for a client in the UK and will go back to England. The client is delighted to have bought her as he's liked her since he saw her as a yearling. She's a very attractive mare and has everything to make into a nice broodmare.”

