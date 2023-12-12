Breeding rights and share for stallions up for grabs online with Auctav

Auctav's Winter Breeding Sale takes place on Wednesday on auctav.com .

From 6.30-7pm local time (5.30-6pm GMT) there will be bidding on breeding rights and shares in stallions for all disciplines, including Mr Owen from Haras du Petit Tellier.

A breeding right to Haras du Grand Courgeon's Joshua Tree and a half-share in City Light, from Haras d'Etreham, are additions to the Flat racing offerings.

Joshua Tree, a son of Montjeu and the unique triple winner of the Grade 1 Canadian International, raced from two to six years old.

Precocious but resilient, he won on his debut as a two-year-old before triumphing in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Ascot in the same year.

At three, he won his first Canadian International, a race he also landed at five and six. His best French offspring include Youtwo Glass, Metasequoia and Hawai Tree.

Over the Channel, he has already produced Irish Point, a Grade 1 winner over hurdles who recently made a successful seasonal reappearance in a Grade 3 at Down Royal for the Gordon Elliott yard.

City Light was an excellent performer from two to five years old, and at Group 1 level over distances of six and seven furlongs. He won the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges and Prix du Pin, and was runner-up in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Prix de la Forêt.

His two-year-olds have already been very effective, and City Light can already boast a black-type descendant with Rock The Kasbah.

A maiden broodmare joins the catalogue in the form of Zanotchka, a daughter of Zarak whose dam is by Dylan Thomas. A dual winner, she comes from a sibling group with two other winners. Her dam Vanozza is half-sister to the dual Group 1 winner Vahorimix and that one's full-brother Kiddy Sing, a Listed winner.

Among the offerings are;

Mr Owen (stallion): his first two-year-olds have totalled 14 wins and 62 places

Wooded (half-share): his first two-year-olds hit the track in 2024

Goliath Du Berlais (breeding right): the best chaser of his generation

Spanish Moon (stallion share): sire of Hispanic, Moon and Ibérique du Seuil

Soft Light (stallion share): brother to the sprinter City Light

Voiladenuo (stallion share): a stallion in the spotlight thanks to Irish Vocation

Nerium (stallion share): Nephew of Nicaron, sire of winners at Auteuil

Cloth Of Stars (breeding right): performed at the highest level from two to five years old

