Breeding rights and share for stallions up for grabs online with Auctav
Auctav's Winter Breeding Sale takes place on Wednesday on auctav.com.
From 6.30-7pm local time (5.30-6pm GMT) there will be bidding on breeding rights and shares in stallions for all disciplines, including Mr Owen from Haras du Petit Tellier.
A breeding right to Haras du Grand Courgeon's Joshua Tree and a half-share in City Light, from Haras d'Etreham, are additions to the Flat racing offerings.
Joshua Tree, a son of Montjeu and the unique triple winner of the Grade 1 Canadian International, raced from two to six years old.
Precocious but resilient, he won on his debut as a two-year-old before triumphing in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Ascot in the same year.
At three, he won his first Canadian International, a race he also landed at five and six. His best French offspring include Youtwo Glass, Metasequoia and Hawai Tree.
Over the Channel, he has already produced Irish Point, a Grade 1 winner over hurdles who recently made a successful seasonal reappearance in a Grade 3 at Down Royal for the Gordon Elliott yard.
City Light was an excellent performer from two to five years old, and at Group 1 level over distances of six and seven furlongs. He won the Group 3 Prix de Saint-Georges and Prix du Pin, and was runner-up in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Prix de la Forêt.
His two-year-olds have already been very effective, and City Light can already boast a black-type descendant with Rock The Kasbah.
A maiden broodmare joins the catalogue in the form of Zanotchka, a daughter of Zarak whose dam is by Dylan Thomas. A dual winner, she comes from a sibling group with two other winners. Her dam Vanozza is half-sister to the dual Group 1 winner Vahorimix and that one's full-brother Kiddy Sing, a Listed winner.
Among the offerings are;
Mr Owen (stallion): his first two-year-olds have totalled 14 wins and 62 places
Wooded (half-share): his first two-year-olds hit the track in 2024
Goliath Du Berlais (breeding right): the best chaser of his generation
Spanish Moon (stallion share): sire of Hispanic, Moon and Ibérique du Seuil
Soft Light (stallion share): brother to the sprinter City Light
Voiladenuo (stallion share): a stallion in the spotlight thanks to Irish Vocation
Nerium (stallion share): Nephew of Nicaron, sire of winners at Auteuil
Cloth Of Stars (breeding right): performed at the highest level from two to five years old
