Black-type winners and Group 1 performers among Tattersalls August Sale standouts

Buyers heading to Park Paddocks on Friday will have the opportunity to pick up recent black-type winners or performers who are fit and ready to roll.

Now in its fourth year, the Tattersalls August Sale saw the 91-rated Operating sell to Najd Stud for 250,000gns 12 months ago, and similar will be expected here given the calibre of horse on show.

The catalogue features drafts from all the usual suspects, with The Castlebridge Consignment's team including this season's Listed Yeats Stakes winner and Irish Derby fourth Peking Opera (lot 194). A dual winner for Aidan O'Brien, the Galileo colt out of a winning War Front sister to champion juvenile Air Force Blue looks exactly the type of horse to attract international buyers' attention.

Another horse to note from The Castlebridge Consignment is the Classic-placed French Claim (195), second to Westover in last year's Irish Derby. The son of French Fifteen, a winner on his debut at two for Paddy Twomey, was also third to Stone Age in the Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown before his Classic run. In two starts this season he has won and also finished second, the latter to the high-class Emily Dickinson in the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes.

Peking Opera (navy silks): Listed winner and fourth in the Irish Derby Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Royal Ascot winner Rhythm N Hooves (188), victorious in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, is also included in The Castlebridge Consignment's squad.

Godolphin's line-up features last year's Group 3 Jersey Stakes winner Noble Truth (236), a gelded son of Kingman out of a Frankel half-sister to champion filly Stacelita, the dam of Frankel's champion Japanese filly Soul Stirring.

The 2021 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere second is joined by the thrice-raced Aldous Huxley (235), runner-up in last year's Listed Cocked Hat Stakes, as well as useful or lightly raced winners One Nation (230), Via Corone (220) and Centrefold (222).

There is even a full-sibling to a dual Classic and Dewhurst winner in the sale - Paris Lights (176). A winner for George Boughey in December, the gelded little brother to St Mark's Basilica has been slowly away the last twice but has been dropped a couple of pounds as a result.

Rhythm N Hooves: son of Pearl Secret struck in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

A wildcard to the sale is the once-raced Hala Abrar, a daughter of first-season sire Inns Of Court consigned as lot 282A. The two-year-old struck at Kempton this month for Gay Kelleway and is a half-sister to Group 2 Prix Greffulhe third Kidmenever.

Other lots worth noting include Satoshi Kobayashi's Virtual Rock (242), winner of the Listed Prix Lord Seymour this season, and Dullingham Park's World Of Darcy (274), a twice Listed-placed son of leading first-season sire Soldier's Call.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said at the time of publication of the catalogue: "The Tattersalls August Sale has quickly proved itself to be a popular fixture for both vendors and purchasers, having been introduced for the first time in 2020 in response to Covid-related circumstances.

"We're delighted to catalogue 353 lots for this year’s edition and look forward to welcoming a wide cross-section of buyers, both domestic and from further afield, to Park Paddocks on the back of a strong Summer Sale and record-breaking July Sale."

The August Sale gets under way at 9.30am. Bidding online is available via the Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding platform.

