A 'quality group of horses' assembled for Auctav's National Hunt Sale

It's one of the most misquoted movie lines of all time but the misheard version 'if you build it, they will come,' from Field Of Dreams is an apt one for Auctav's National Hunt Sale, which takes place on Thursday at Haras de Bois Roussel, the company's new sales complex in Normandy.

The auction house has constructed the facilities in a beautiful setting, and consignors have responded by sending an exciting selection of young stock, broodmares and horses who have already hinted at their latent potential.

An outstanding venue in a postcard perfect setting is one element of building a strong auction house and brand, but the crucial ones are returns for vendors and success in the proving grounds of racing and that, as Jacob Pritchard Webb, Auctav's UK and Ireland representative, explains is already starting to take hold.

"People who supported us last year are coming back and we have new clients too who are selling with us for the first time, which I think is a reflection on the success of the sales and how the business has developed," he says.

Jacob Pritchard Webb: "People who supported us last year are coming back and we have new clients too" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Jackpot De Choisel topped the sale last year, which was our first physical National Hunt one, making €200,000 to Cava Associates. He is in training with John McConnell and won over hurdles at Ayr for his new connections by 32 lengths."

The son of Great Pretender was a wildcard entry to the sale as a three-year-old form horse, having made a winning debut just a few weeks prior to the sale, and a wildcard entry this time round is one of the potential stars.

"We hope our wildcard La Pinsonniere (Lot 98B) can go on to do similar things," says Pritchard Webb of the three-year-old from the first crop of Beaumec De Houelle.

"She was sold here last year for €30,000 and has been placed in both her starts for Francois Nicolle, including when third in the Listed Prix Pelat at Auteuil last week.

"She is probably our standout horse, she brings a very nice physique and we are excited to sell her. It's great she is returning here to be sold as a black-type filly by Beaumec De Houelle."

La Pinsonniere is from the first crop of Haras de Montaigu's son of the outstanding sire Martaline and the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres winner, who is a half-brother to the dam of Sisfahan, is one of the most promising National Hunt stallions around. He is strongly represented in the sale.

Beaumec De Houelle: exciting young sire is well represented at the sale Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Pritchard Webb says: "Beaumec De Houelle is a very exciting young stallion and his stores sold well in Ireland this year, so we are delighted to be selling her and some nice horses from his second and third crops too."

Haras de Fresneaux offered Jackpot De Choisel at the sale last year and among their draft this time around is another three-year-old wildcard, although this one is unraced but with an excellent, and familiar, pedigree.

Fresneaux also offers a well-bred gelding by Great Pretender, the sire of last year's sale-topper, and the two-year-old is another who impressed Pritchard Webb during inspections.

"Lucky King (55) is a nice horse and he has a good page too, as a full-brother to In Love, who was third in the Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois last year, and a half-brother to Just A Princess," he says. "She has been placed three times in Listed races this year at Auteuil and Compiegne."

Another from the two-year-old section of the catalogue which caught his eye is Ecurie de Courigny's Le Pas Du Loup (50), by Cokoriko.

Mister Policeman: promising sort's dam will be sold at Auctav carrying a full-sibling Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

"He's a full-brother to Iberico Lord, who won a novice hurdle for JP McManus and Nicky Henderson at the end of last season and is just the second foal out of his dam who is a Grade 2-winning AQPS mare," says Pritchard Webb.

La Pinsonniere isn't the only horse in the catalogue with a prior Auctav connection as the anticipated highlight of the select broodmare section is Manhattan Princess (84), an 11-year-old Pivotal full-sister to Group 1-placed Faulkner.

"Manhattan Princess is the dam of Mister Policeman and is offered in foal, carrying a full-sibling to him," says Pritchard Webb. "We sold Mister Policeman online for €120,000 to Willie Mullins after he won at Fontainebleau. He made a winning Irish debut at Cork towards the end of last season and looks an exciting prospect for this season.

"She's a gorgeous mare with a nice page and as a new sales company it is exciting to have such a promising horse as Mr Policeman bought by Willie Mullins."

Mister Policeman is a son of Triple Threat, a Monsun stallion, who is about to become very familiar to National Hunt breeders in Ireland as the Prix Eugene Adam winner was recently sold to continue his stud career there.

No Risk At All: French supersire is represented at Auctav Credit: Haras de Montaigu

Pritchard Webb adds: "Manhattan Princess is one of five mares in the sale in foal to Triple Threat and we also have All In You, a winning three-year-old gelding (96B) and four yearlings and two-year-olds by him."

Buoyed by the recent success of the company's trotting sale, which saw a world record price set for a yearling when Trotting Bloodstock went to €580,000 for a half-brother to dual Group 1 Prix d'Amerique winner Machiavel Bourbon, there is an optimistic scent in the air around Haras de Bois Roussel.

With such an array of horses carefully chosen to appeal to a diverse range of buyers and the offspring of proven and popular sires, such as Saint Des Saints, Kapgarde, No Risk At All and Masked Marvel, there are plenty of grounds for positivity on the eve of the sale.

"Last year was a good start," remarks Prichard Webb. "We've moved to a permanent sales complex and the focus has been on getting that ready but we have assembled a quality group of horses for this sale, and we feel they can go on to do great things."

Kevin Costner's character built his field of dreams in the Iowa countryside and, spoiler alert, the crowds came. Auctav has built their own field of dreams and the horses and buyers, well, they have come too.

