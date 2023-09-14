'A lot of presence' - $1.2m McKinzie half-brother to Kentucky Derby hero Mage tops third Keeneland session

A half-brother to Kentucky Derby winner Mage topped the third session of the September Yearling Sale at Keeneland, selling for $1.2 million to agent Dottie Ingordo, signing as Mayberry Farm.

She said the bay colt, a son of McKinzie consigned as hip 669, was acquired for Lee and Susan Searing's CRK Stable.

"He's a very athletic colt, and we would like to have a nice colt," said Ingordo. "And obviously, there's a fabulous pedigree and a young mare, so it has a lot of positives. And you always want one with a lot of presence, and he has that."

Ingordo's other purchases on Wednesday for Mayberry Farm were four fillies: hip 451, a $875,000 Into Mischief ; hip 478, a $485,000 daughter of Violence ; and hips 607 and 693, both daughters of Twirling Candy for $575,000 and $600,000, respectively.

Mayberry Farm led day three after spending gross receipts of $4,210,000 on five yearlings at an average price of $701,667.

CRK Stable runs primarily on the West Coast, with the Searings campaigning past Grade 1 winners Express Train, Switch, Beyond Brilliant, Exaulted and Honor A P.

Robert Clay's Grandview Equine bred hip 669, mating Puca with McKinzie, a Grade 1 winner during his initial season at stud in 2021.

Romain Malhouitre of Runnymede Farm: "I said he was the best mix between the sire and mare" Credit: Keeneland photo

McKinzie's first foals are yearlings of 2023.

"Breeder Robert Clay and Grandview liked McKinzie a lot," said Romain Malhouitre of Runnymede Farm. "People were asking about him, and I said he was the best mix between the sire and mare; both are up there on quality.

"We cannot thank Robert Clay and Grandview enough. He has everything to do it right."

Hip 669 was the second seven-figure yearling for Runnymede on Wednesday and its third of the sale's initial three days. The Runnymede-consigned hip 614 was the second-leading yearling of the Wednesday session, with the Gun Runner colt selling for $1.15m to Repole Stable and Spendthrift Partners.

Keeneland reports 223 horses of the 292 to go under the hammer during the third session sold for gross receipts of $66,414,000. The average price rose 2.1 per cent to $297,821 and a median of $250,000, posting an increase of 6.4 per cent over 2022. An RNA rate of 23.6 per cent represents the 69 horses who failed to attain their reserve.

"I think we have to be very pleased with the way the day turned out," said Keeneland vice-president of sales Tony Lacy. "Being on par with last year's figures - averages, median, gross – we've got to be very pleased. Early in the day it was a little slower, but it picked up and charged on very strongly right to the end.

The Gun Runner colt out of Margate Garden realises $1.15 million to Repole Stable and Spendthrift at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

"It was great to see the active trade, especially anything buyers engaged on. Buyers are finding it very competitive on the buying side, but they're finding a lot of quality horses out there. It bodes well for tomorrow.

"Buyers are demanding in what they're looking for. When they are spending large amounts of money, they know exactly what they want, and they are fairly particular on that. For the most part, people are happy with the quality of horses here."

During last year's third session, 240 horses of the 296 through the ring were traded for a gross of $70,010,000. An average price of $291,708 and a median of $235,000 was recorded. There were 56 yearlings who failed to meet their reserve to represent an RNA rate of 18.9 per cent.

Session three saw five horses bring seven figures or more by sires Gun Runner (hip 614 – $1.15m); Into Mischief (hip 521 – $1.1m); McKinzie (hip 669 – $1.2m); Tapit (hip 589 – $1.1m); and Uncle Mo (hip 528 – $1m).

Wednesday's top ten horses sold to seven distinct buyers for $700,000 or more.

Cumulatively, over the past three days of selling, 459 horses have sold of the 590 through the ring for a gross of $187,919,000, recording a 0.3 per cent increase over the previous year. Suitable for an average price of $409,410, up 3.8 per cent and a median increase of 8.3 per cent at $325,000. There have been 131 yearlings who failed to sell, representing an RNA rate of 22.2 per cent.

Selling at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale continued on Wednesday Credit: Keeneland photo

At this point in the sale last year, 475 yearlings had been traded of the 578 to go under the hammer for gross receipts of $187,305,000. An average price of $394,326 and a median of $300,000 was made. An RNA rate of 17.8 per cent is representative of the 103 yearlings who remained unsold.

Gainesway continued to reign supreme as leading consignor by gross with 23 yearlings sold for gross receipts of $10,400,000, at an average of $452,174 per head.

"We want to make sure it's the best for the selling clients – obviously, it's a little frustrating for buyers sometimes when they aren't getting everything they want, but that's good as well," said Lacy.

"It's challenging on both sides of the coin in a good way. It was a very dominant domestic market today, but the international buyers were active at a lower price and I think they will be very active for a while. The strength of the domestic buying bench was very evident."

The second day of selling from Book 2 concludes on Thursday with hips 762-1128 slotted to head through the ring beginning at 11am ET (4pm BST). As of Wednesday evening, 37 horses were withdrawn from the fourth session.

