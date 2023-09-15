$1.1 million Curlin colt leads the way in fourth Keeneland September Yearling Sale session

Halfway through the fourth session at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale, agent Lauren Carlisle, buying for an undisclosed client, saw out rapid-fire bidding to acquire a $1.1 million Curlin colt consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency.

The Breeze Easy-bred yearling, hip 977, is out of the 2017 Raven Run Stakes-winning Into Mischief mare Miss Sunset.

Carlisle declined to indicate what region the colt would be raced, saying that was to be determined.

She said: "He looks really fast and hopefully he proves that. He has a really good walk and looks very athletic. We're looking for a nice two-turn colt and hopefully he can be that horse."

Asked if she thought the colt would command so much at auction, she said, "I was worried that the price would be that high; I did not want it to be but that is how it is right now."

Lauren Carlisle with Duncan Taylor after signing for the $1.1 million Curlin colt at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

"That was awesome," said Duncan Taylor, senior thoroughbred consultant for Taylor Made Sales, as he entered the sales seating area to congratulate Carlisle.

His brother, Mark Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor Made Sales, called the rewarding sale a tribute to the Breeze Easy breeding programme after the death of one of Breeze Easy's two partners, Sam Ross, in December. Mike Hall is the surviving Breeze Easy partner.

Hip 977's dam has produced two other registered foals, a three-year-old winning full-brother named O'Conner Sunset and an unraced Quality Road two -year-old colt named Track Phantom, who has been breezing at Churchill Downs.

"Today was a very steady, good healthy market," said Tony Lacy, vice-president of sales for Keeneland. "We were tracking the median throughout the day; it never moved. Overall, I think people were happy; there was confidence that if you brought a product that people liked, you would get well rewarded.

Trade continued at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale on Thursday Credit: Keeneland photo

"Wrapping up the first week, it equates almost identically to last year, which was incredible."

Week one of the sale closed out seeing 30 yearlings bring $1m or more, keeping up with last year's record-breaking year.

On Thursday, two offerings sold for $1m or more, the Curlin colt and a Not This Time colt consigned by St George Sales, which sold to L.E.B., agent for West Point Thoroughbreds and Talla Racing, for $1.05m.

Keeneland reported 217 yearlings of the 299 to go under the hammer on Thursday changed hands for gross receipts of $55,076,000. An average price of $253,806 and a median of $200,000 was recorded. The 82 horses who failed to meet their reserve represent a 27.4 per cent RNA rate.

Over the past four days of selling, 681 of the 889 yearlings to go under the hammer have sold for a gross of $243,401,000. Suitable for an average price of $357,417 and a median of $285,000. There have been 208 yearlings who failed to attain their reserve, representing an RNA rate of 23.4 per cent.

At this point last year, 718 yearlings had changed hands of the 898 on offer for gross receipts of $245,304,500, at an average price of $341,649 and $260,000 median. An RNA rate of 20 per cent is representative of the 180 yearlings who have failed to meet their reserve.

Dana, Jim and Ben Bernhard of Pin Oak Stud, day four's leading buyer at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

Jim and Dana Bernhard's Pin Oak Stud made five purchases for gross receipts of $2,450,000, at an average of $490,000 per head, to be the day four leading buyer.

Paramount Sales sold 31 head on Thursday for gross receipts of $6,750,000, at an average of $217,742, to be the session-leading consignor.

Over the past four days of selling West Bloodstock, agent for Repole Stable, has purchased 29 yearlings for a gross of $10,640,000, at an average of $366,897. Consignor Gainesway has sold 57 horses at an average of $569,737 and a gross of $32,475,000 to be the cumulative leader.

Selling from Book 3 begins on Saturday with hips 1129-1548 scheduled to head through the ringt, starting at 10am (3pm BST). The sale will observe a dark day on Friday.

