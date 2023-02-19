'Phenomenal response' registered as countdown begins to Tattersalls charity auction

A significant sum should have been raised by the bloodstock industry for prime world causes by lunchtime on Tuesday, when a 24-hour online charity auction of stallion nominations has concluded.

The Tattersalls portal will stage the sale, which was instigated by bloodstock agent Oliver St Lawrence and equine osteopath Stephen Byrne to provide funds for Giving To Ukraine, a mission started by volunteers from the equestrian community including Byrne to bring humanitarian aid to the Polish/Ukrainian border for those who have been caught up in the conflict. In light of recent events, a portion of received funds will also be given to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

These auctions are, by definition, about far more than what the winning bidder gets in return, with many a signed cricket bat or football shirt collected by those who don’t really need them all in the name of charity.

As the covering season has already started, a lot of breeders will have already organised their mating plans, but it will be hoped by organisers that plenty of the nominations will receive bids around or above their paper value, as was the case when Coolmore’s cover for Camelot raised €62,000 for charity at Arqana last week.

There should still be opportunities for those who might be studying the catalogue for something that they need, too.

Sergei Prokofiev, for example, has his first yearlings going through the ring this year. Whitsbury Manor Stud has regulated the son of Scat Daddy’s fee at £6,000 but he covered 150 mares last year and it is believed the 'fully booked' sign has hung above his head for 2023 for a while already, so there is a last chance to sneak in here.

The first progeny of Coolmore resident Magna Grecia - who is available along with studmate Sottsass - will be out this year. He has had decent sales results and as an accomplished racehorse has every opportunity to make it in his second career, with exactly the same comments applying to Lanwades’ beautifully bred Study Of Man and Ballylinch resident Waldgeist.

A key organiser has been Tattersalls online sales executive Katherine Sheridan, who said: "After speaking with Stephen Byrne about his idea, we thought theTattersalls Online platform would be the most effective vehicle for hosting a sale of this nature, given the wide-ranging audience we could reach online.

"The positive response received has been overwhelming, with nominations to 79 individual stallions donated. It has been a resonating reminder of how the industry can come together when help is needed."

As well as sending best wishes to Byrne, on Friday, Sheridan said many other individuals had chipped in.

Katherine Sheridan: "It has been a resonating reminder of how the industry can come together when help is needed." Credit: Katherine Sheridan

"There was no time wasted in curating the sale and it has been a combined effort from within the team at Tattersalls, as well as assistance received from Barnes Thompson, who created the adverts, and Weatherbys, who provided the required information for the catalogue, and there has been a phenomenal response from across the industry and on social media in publicising the sale," she said.

"Great appreciation must also be attributed to Oliver St Lawrence, who has dedicated a large amount of time and effort in bringing this to fruition. We extend our thanks to all those who have kindly donated and to all who have contributed to bring the sale together within such a tight timeframe. Everyone involved should be immensely proud of their contribution and hopefully the sale will deliver an equally commendable result."

There are catalogue notifications alongside several of the big-ticket items, such as covers by Kodiac and Showcasing, which indicate that part of the proceeds will be retained by the vendor, but there are a number for which more than one nomination is available. It will not be publicised which these are, but underbidders are likely to be contacted afterwards.

The window opens on Monday at noon and bidders are encouraged to , log on and join the sale well in advance.

Read more