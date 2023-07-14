Persian Dreamer gives Calyx a first Group winner at Newmarket

Persian Dreamer's ready success in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes over hot favourite Star Of Mystery saw her provide Coolmore's flying first-season sire Calyx with his first Group winner.

The Coventry Stakes winner and son of Kingman has already one black type performer to his name in Norfolk Stakes second Malc, but his Amo Racing-owned daughter seemed to handle the worsening ground at Newmarket with a length and three-quarter win over the Godolphin filly.

Bred by the Kentucky-bred Diamond Creek Farm, who also bred last year's Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto, the juvenile had sold to Amo Racing and Robson Aguiar for €145,000 from the Goffs Orby Sale.

She is yet another Stakes-winning two-year-old for the ever familiar purple and white silks after 150-1 outsider Valiant Force struck in the Norfolk Stakes last month.

Already armed with other talents such as the exciting King Edward VII Stakes winner and Derby second King Of Steel, Craven Stakes scorer Indestructible and Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Mammas Girl, a win at the highest level looks close to hand for Kia Joorabchian's operation.

Persian Dreamer is the fourth foal out of the placed Galileo mare Surprisingly, a sister to Group 3 scorer and Melbourne Cup second Tiger Moth and the Group 3 Grangecon Stud Stakes second Butterscotch.

The Juddmonte-bred Calyx retired to Coolmore after only four racecourse starts for John Gosden, although that did include an easy victory over subsequent triple Group 1-winning sprinter Advertise in the Coventry.

Calyx, a brother to this year's Sandringham Stakes heroine Coppice, was the first winner for Juddmonte's Kingman. He also landed the Pavilion Stakes on his three-year-old bow for connections.

The first son of Kingman to retire to stud, Calyx hails from a family that has received Classic updates. He is out of French Group-winning juvenile Helleborine, an Observatory sister to Sprint Cup heroine African Rose, the dam of Frankel's first Group winner Fair Eva, and to Needleleaf, the dam of champion juvenile and 2022 Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail.

Now a seven-year-old Calyx is to date the sire of six individual winners, including the aforementioned Malc, and stood this season for an advertised fee of €10,000.

