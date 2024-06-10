Out Of Africa is the first winner for Haras d'Etreham sire and Classic hero Persian King

Triple Group 1 hero Persian King has sired his first winner as daughter Out Of Africa made a winning debut at Craon on Monday afternoon for Joel Boisnard and her owner-breeders Pierre and Thomas Levesque and Hugues Rousseau.

She was three lengths to the good in the 1300m (six and a half furlongs) contest for unraced juveniles, ahead of Eklairdegeny from the second crop of another Haras d'Etreham young sire in City Light, with Betise, a first-crop daughter of Romanised, in third.

Out Of Africa is the fourth foal and first winner produced by Africaine, a winning daughter of Oasis Dream and the Group 3 Prix des Reservoirs winner and Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary second Article Rare. The filly is inbred 3x4 to Hope, dam of Oasis Dream and granddam of Kingman.

She is an El Prado half-sister to the Group 3 winner and Grand Prix de Paris third Android and to the Listed winners Airline and Astorg, who are the dams of the Group 1-placed Argentina and Asti respectively.

It's a Wildenstein family and an apt one to provide Persian King with his first winner as the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, Prix du Moulin and Prix d'Ispahan winner is also from a Wildenstein pedigree.

The son of Kingman is out of Pretty Please, a Dylan Thomas three-parts sister to the Prix Ganay winner and Group 1 sire Planteur, who stands at Chapel Stud under the Dahlbury banner.

Their dam Plante Rare is a Giant's Causeway half-sister to the Group winners Policy Maker, Pushkin and Place Rouge out of Palmeraie, a Lear Fan half-sister to the Belmont Park Grade 2 winner Peinture Bleue, dam of multiple Group 1 winner and European champion three-year-old Peintre Celebre.

Persian King was trained by Andre Fabre to win eight of his 13 career starts including a defeat of Magna Grecia in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at two. He was also runner-up to Sottsass in the Prix du Jockey Club and his final career start resulted in third place behind that horse in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Persian King was only once out of the first three during his racing career.

He retired to Haras d'Etreham for the 2021 season, for which his fee was set at €30,000. It has been €25,000 for the past two years.

Persian King has sired just four runners, with two of them, Yoga Master and Mighty Young, being placed on debut.

More to read

Metropolitan provides capital return from an 800gns broodmare purchase for Stuart McPhee