Italy could be wiped off European racing map unless Pattern Committee takes a pull
Andrew Scutts reflects on the European Pattern changes announced on Wednesday
The Luca Cumani-trained God Given (right) wins the most recent Group 1 staged in Italy, the Premio Lydia Tesio on November 4, 2018Credit: Stefano Grasso
European Pattern changes news is always interesting, if you like that sort of thing.
Esteemed colleague Tony Morris will be pleased to see the headline figure of 827 black-type races in Europe for 2023 representing a reduction on the 852 from last year.
The 412 Group races is down from 425 in 2022, and the number of Listed races falls by around the same amount to 415 from 427.
Andrew ScuttsBloodstock editor
Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 17:18, 15 February 2023
