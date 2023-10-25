Well-related sorts among high-class Tattersalls Ireland Sapphire Sale catalogue

Over 220 lots have been catalogued for the burgeoning Tattersalls Ireland Sapphire Sale, an event which takes place on Friday, November 17.

Following on from the successful September Yearling Sale, the Sapphire Sale gives purchasers the final opportunity to buy yearlings in Ireland and 80 lots catalogued will be eligible for the €250,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes at the Curragh as part of Irish Champions Festival in 2024.

Notable yearling offerings include a Gregorian brother to Group 3 and Listed-placed Sesame Birah; a Dark Angel colt out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Maqaasid; a Kodiac filly out of Group 2 and Group 3-placed Mistress Of Venice and a Dandy Man three-parts sister to Group 3 winner and Group 1-placed Lady Kaya.

The foal section includes an Invincible Spirit half-sister to Group 2-placed Bless Him; a Cotai Glory half-brother to Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees and a Galileo Chrome half-brother to Group 1 winner Al Riffa.

The draft of broodmares includes a half-sister to Mythical Magic and Esentepe, multiple Group winner Dutoda Desejada, and daughter of champion two-year-old filly Fly On The Night.

