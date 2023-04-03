'We have big plans for the future' - Ollie Fowlston to leave Tattersalls and join Steve Parkin's Dullingham Park

Senior Tattersalls auctioneer Ollie Fowlston will leave his role at Park Paddocks to become managing director at Dullingham Park, part of owner Steve Parkin’s expanding Clipper Group.

Fowlston, who will take up his new position in June after the end of the Tattersalls yearling inspections, is widely regarded as one of the best auctioneers in the business. He has sold horses in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Jamaica and Dubai, while last year's Tattersalls December Mares Sale saw him hammer down the top-class Alcohol Free at 5,400,000gns.

Parkin has become a key player in the European racing and breeding industries, with his first racehorse coming in the form of Group 2 winner Captain Rio. His other leading performers include last year’s Queen Mary Stakes winner Dramatised, Flying Childers Stakes scorer Soldier's Call and Rosdhu Queen, winner of the Cheveley Park Stakes.

“We are delighted that Ollie is coming to join the team,” said Parkin yesterday.

Steve Parkin's silks have been worn to many big-race triumphs Credit: Mark Cranham

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and integrity from his time working at such a reputable company as Tattersalls. We have big plans for the future at Dullingham Park and, with Ollie at the helm, we have the right man to take things forward.”

Fowlston said: “Dullingham Park is a very exciting venture within the Clipper Group and I can’t wait to get started in my new role working for Steve Parkin and Joe Foley. As a group, I’m sure we will be doing plenty of business with Tattersalls, so it’s a case of ‘au revoir’ and not ‘goodbye’.”

“Park Paddocks is a truly remarkable arena and I will leave Tattersalls with nothing but very fond memories. I cannot thank Edmond Mahony and my colleagues at Tattersalls enough for my amazing 25 years with the company.”

Mahony added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with and selling horses alongside Ollie for the best part of 25 years - we will all be very sad to see him go.”

“But this represents a wonderful opportunity for Ollie. So I and everyone at Tattersalls wish him all the very best in the future and look forward to seeing plenty more of him at Park Paddocks in the coming years.”

