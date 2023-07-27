'We have a strong line-up this year' - quality catalogue released for the Goffs Yorton Sale in September

Fifty National Hunt two-year-olds and yearlings feature for the 2023 Goffs Yorton Sale, an auction that will be held on September 7 at Yorton Farm in Welshpool.

The sale is in its fifth year and has achieved some significant milestones to date, including a first Grade 1 winner in the Top Novices’ Hurdle winner Inthepocket, a son of Yorton Farm's former resident Blue Bresil.

Among the catalogue highlights are a No Risk At All juvenile half-brother to Grade 3 winners Al Dancer and Tzar's Dancer (lot 5); a No Risk At All two-year-old half-sister to Night Endeavor and out of the Listed winner Night Serenade, a half-sister to Melon (18); plus a Gentlewave two-year-old filly out of the Graded-placed Theatre Territory, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Glencove Marina (24).

Others include a Blue Bresil two-year-old filly out of a half-sister to the Grade 2-winning chaser Dream Wish (31) and a Masked Marvel yearling brother to Grade 3 winner Junta Marvel (41).

Other sires represented include Arrigo, Born To Sea, Clovis du Berlais, Cokoriko, French Fifteen, Hunter's Light, Isfahan, Kapgarde, Linda’s Lad, Lord of England, Manatee, Moises Has, Montmartre, Pether’s Moon, Prince Gibraltar, Protectionist, Roman Candle, Scalo, Spanish Moon, Storm The Stars, Tai Chi and The Grey Gatsby.

Inthepocket: Aintree winner a first Grade 1 scorer for the Yorton Sale Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "Now in its fifth year, this sale is well established and remains firm to its founding concept, selling National Hunt two-year-olds and yearlings with the view of offering buyers the option to bring the horses on earlier in their careers. That concept is clearly catching on as every year we see a number of trainers from throughout Europe active at the sale and the successful introduction of the BHA and TBA’s new Junior 3YO Hurdle Race Series last season marks a clear intention to see more horses running earlier.

“Once again David Futter and the Yorton team have done a fantastic job bringing together a high-class catalogue and we look forward to another memorable edition of this unique event on September 7 in Wales.”

Yorton owner David Futter added: "This year has already been a memorable one for us with Inthepocket, a graduate of this sale, winning the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle at the Grand National Festival, a victory that emphatically highlights the quality of horses being bred and sold at Yorton. We hope this catalogue can continue in that winning vein and we have a strong line-up this year which is headlined by two outstanding No Risk At All two-year-olds.

"Our vision for this sale remains the same since its inception, a unique event on the sales calendar where people from all parts of the industry can come together in a relaxed environment and meet like-minded people from throughout Europe and we are looking forward to welcoming new and established clients and friends to the 2023 Yorton Sale."

Catalogue here

Read more

'We were not leaving without him' - Macauley and O'Connor swoop for €55,000 Rock On Ruby relation at July Store Sale