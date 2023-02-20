Watch point-to-point trainer Tom Weston discuss his Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale entry Bond Broker

GBRI, in association with Tattersalls Cheltenham, recently went to visit Tom Weston at Offerton Farm in Worcestershire ahead of the February Sale on Thursday.

In the video below, Weston talks about his background as a former jockey at a family-based operation with his father and wife and how they turned their current yard into what is today. He also discusses how he breaks the horses in and the training routine they undergo before making their point-to-point debuts.

The handler will offer Bond Broker (Lot 40) at Prestbury Park, a four-year-old who won on his debut at Garthorpe by six lengths earlier this month.

Weston, who bought him as a foal from Tattersalls Ireland, also gives an insight into what qualities the son of Doyen brings to prospective buyers, describing him as a horse with a "very straightforward attitude."