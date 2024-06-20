Trio of Mullins horses catalogued for ThoroughBid's June Sale next Tuesday

Three Willie Mullins-trained horses feature in the ThoroughBid June Sale catalogue, including Galway festival bumper winner and useful hurdler What Path.

The son of Coastal Path (lot 12) has won three times under rules and was Listed-placed when second in a Cork novice hurdle in November. He is joined by We'llhavewan (19), a winner over hurdles and fences including in the Listed Bective Stud Handicap Hurdle at Navan in December, and Cadoudal Saint (15), a point-to-point winner on debut at Farmaclaffley in February last year.

Little Trilby (17), a winner of a maiden hurdle at Downpatrick on Sunday, will be offered by Gordon Elliott, while Chris Barber sells All Star Boy (6), a son of Youmzain who has won in maiden and restricted company in points.

Barber said: "He’s a very interesting horse that could progress through the pointing ranks or go under rules and make a bright chaser in the future.

We'llhavewan: six-time winner under rules Credit: Patrick McCann

"He was a weak, raw horse when we bought him off Matty Flynn O'Connor, and he probably didn’t want the heavy ground he was running on. We made a plan to run him through the season and he went and won nicely the first day."

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “Several Willie Mullins-trained horses have sold with us recently and it looks like we have three more nice types in this June Sale. What Path and We’llhavewan have both shown a high level of form over obstacles, while Cadoudal Saint is a fine prospect, having won a point-to-point last year and run well in a bumper and two maiden hurdles.

"Gordon Elliott’s recent maiden hurdle winner Little Trilby adds further interest to a good mixed catalogue, which also includes pointers from the well-respected Monbeg Stables and a nice recent winner of Chris Barber’s. We look forward to the bidding getting under way next Tuesday."

Bidding takes place from 9am until midday next Tuesday. The catalogue can be viewed here.

