Top sprinter Mayson set for new start at Springfield House Stud

Group 1 sprinter and stallion Mayson will be moving to Springfield House Stud in Ireland for the 2024 covering season.

It was announced at the beginning of the month that the 2012 July Cup winner would be leaving Cheveley Park Stud after a deal was completed with his owner-breeders David and Emma Armstrong of Highfield Farm, who had been standing him in partnership with the Newmarket operation.

Linda and Reddy Coffey’s Springfield House in County Tipperary has had a link with Cheveley Park through the Prix Morny and Robert Papin winner Unfortunately, who moved across from Newmarket for the 2020 covering season and has made a promising start from his early crops.

Mayson had a timely result at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale on Wednesday, when a sister to Dance Diva from Manister House Stud was knocked down to a partnership between agents Alex Elliott and Billy Jackson-Stops for £120,000, his highest sum achieved in the sector for a few seasons.

Top sprinter Oxted is among Mayson's progeny Credit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)

Mayson, the 15-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, completed 11 breeding seasons with Cheveley Park. He is considered a reliable and value option among sprint sires, and is approaching 250 individual worldwide winners.

They include ten at stakes level and three in Group company, headed by Group 1 July Cup and King’s Stand Stakes winner Oxted and also featuring dual Royal Ascot winner Rohaan and this season’s Group 3 Athasi Stakes winner Honey Girl.

"Linda and I are extremely excited about Mayson's arrival," said Reddy Coffey. "Mayson is a stallion that year on year punches above his weight; indeed last year he ended up the top sire of sprinters in terms of numbers of winners and percentage of winners to runners in the UK.

"A fee will be announced in the very near future."

Trained in his racing career by Richard Fahey, Mayson also won the Listed Abernant Stakes and the Group 3 Palace House, and finished a close second in the Prix de l’Abbaye. He had stood this season for £6,000.

The Coffeys have divisions in both Ireland and Kentucky under their Oak Lodge umbrella and bred and raised the champion sprinter and highly promising sire Blue Point, among other success stories.

