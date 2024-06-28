'This is an excellent result for the breeders of Ireland' - removal of guarantee for temporary admission of horses to Ireland

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association reports that it has been informed by the Department of Agriculture and the Revenue Commissioners of the removal of the need for a guarantee for the Temporary Admission of Horses in particular circumstances.

It is now possible to import a horse for sporting events, breeding, training, grazing or for the performance of work or transport without the requirement for a security deposit on import.

This waiver, of the security deposit for breeding and training, applies only to horses classified by the Revenue Commissioners as Pure-Bred horses for customs purposes.

Following this announcement, horses participating in sporting events will require proof of the scheduled attendance at a race meeting/sporting event to qualify for temporary admission.

Bloodstock entering for breeding, training, grazing or the performance of work or transport will require an agreement or contract which includes the following details listed: Passport number or identification number of the horse; names and addresses of both parties to the agreement or contract; location of the service, length of time; and signatures of both parties.

It is envisaged that most nomination contracts or training agreements can easily be adapted to include this information and can therefore be used to allow temporary admission.

Cathy Grassick, Chairman of ITBA, said: “On behalf of the ITBA, I'm delighted that the many hours of hard work and collaboration by the ITBA and the Department of Agriculture through minister Charlie McConalogue, minister Pippa Hackett and minister Martin Heydon have come to such a positive result.

"We would like to thank minister McConalogue, minister Hackett and minister Heydon and their teams for understanding the significance of this issue, in the aftermath of Brexit, and for working for Irish breeders and the thoroughbred industry to rectify this matter.

“This is an excellent result for the breeders of Ireland, which will see many more UK breeders being able to access Irish-based stallions and to board their mares on Irish farms for the breeding season.”

Heydon, minister of state at the Department of Agriculture, said: “I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the equine breeding industry and the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association in pursuing this issue.

“Since I first raised the need for a change around the treatment of horses imported for breeding and training purposes, it has been a long road to arrive at this breakthrough, but this important change is finally over the line.

"I am confident that it will be a significant boost to the sector and that the removal of the need for a security bond will help attract more British mares to Ireland for covering by stallions here.”

