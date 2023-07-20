'Their patience is being rewarded' - American Grade 1 winner Belfast Banter a first for ThoroughBid

Wednesday's A P Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase winner Belfast Banter become the first Grade 1-winning graduate for online sales company ThoroughBid.

Having sold to David Mullins from Direct Bloodstock on the platform in 2021, the Cyril Murphy-trained gelding struck by six and a half lengths at Saratoga. Formerly with Peter Fahey, the son of Jeremy had won the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and Aintree's Top Novices' Hurdle earlier in 2021.

Now running in the colours of America’s champion jumps owner Irv Taylor, Belfast Banter was also fourth in the Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills behind Hewick last October. He has won prize-money of nearly £250,000 throughout his career either side of the Atlantic.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “We’re absolutely delighted for all involved with Belfast Banter. They paid a good six-figure sum for him back in November 2021, which was one of our first big-name sales that helped put us on the map, and their faith and patience is now being rewarded.

“He’s only a few thousand short of repaying his full purchase price now and credit has to go to David Mullins who spotted this horse and readily snapped him up for a future in the US.

"Well done also to trainer Cyril Murphy and owner Irv Taylor, to whom we wish the best of luck for the future with Belfast Banter.”

