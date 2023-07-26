'The quality has taken another step forward' - Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale catalogue out

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale is now online, with 314 yearlings selling who are all eligible for the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes and £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes.

Taking place at Park Paddocks on Tuesday, September 5, the sale has had a barnstorming 2023 to date with 92 individual winners, including King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell. The 2022 Coventry winner is joined by recent San Clemente Stakes winner Anisette, Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Relief Rally and Royal Ascot-placed juveniles Army Ethos, Malc and Beautiful Diamond as graduate highlights this term.

The catalogue includes full or half-brothers and sisters to 49 Group and Listed performers as well as 77 yearlings out of Group/Listed-performing mares.

Among the highlights are Oghill House Stud's Profitable brother to Queen Mary Stakes winner Quick Suzy (lot 299); Kirtlington Park Stud's Dark Angel brother to Irish 2,000 Guineas third Decrypt (291); Stowell Hill Stud's Bated Breath half-brother to Jersey Stakes winner and Irish 2,000 Guineas second Gale Force Ten (276); plus Culworth Grounds Farm's Havana Grey half-sister to 2023 Superlative and Chesham Stakes third Oddyssey (199).

Oghill House Stud offers a brother to Queen Mary winner Quick Suzy Credit: Edward Whitaker

Those out of well-performed mares include Rathbarry Stud's Showcasing filly out of Group 3 winner Melody Of Love (214); Houghton Bloodstock's Kodiac colt out of Park Hill Stakes winner Meeznah (212); and Hascombe and Valiant Stud's Too Darn Hot colt out of Listed winner Eastern Belle (116), a half-sister to champion Golden Horn and the dam of dual Group winner Megallan.

Proven sires with yearlings catalogued include Acclamation, Aclaim, Bungle Inthejungle, Churchill, Cotai Glory, Dandy Man, Galiway, Iffraaj, Make Belief, Mehmas, Oasis Dream, Saxon Warrior, Tasleet and Territories. Whitsbury Manor Stud's Sergei Prokofiev leads the way numerically with 17 entries, while stud mate Havana Grey and Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas are next with 16.

Stallions with their first crop of yearlings entered include Arizona, Circus Maximus, Earthlight, Far Above, Ghaiyyath, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, Mohaather, Pinatubo, River Boyne, Rumble Inthejungle, Sands Of Mali, Shaman and Without Parole. Blue Point, Calyx, Sioux Nation, Soldier's Call and Zarak are also represented.

Edmond Mahony: "The quality of this year’s catalogue has taken another step forward" Credit: Laura Green

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Bradsell’s victory in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot has been the highlight of an exceptional year for the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale. The sale’s attention to conformation and precocity has been emphasised by the impressive number of black type performers in the sale’s short history as well as two successive Weatherbys Super Sprint winners.

"The quality of this year’s catalogue has taken another step forward, and combined with the international success of its graduates, underlines the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale’s position as Europe’s most progressive yearling sale."

All yearlings catalogued in the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale are eligible for the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes as well as the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes held five weeks later. There are also 77 fillies catalogued who are registered for the Great British Bonus scheme and eligible to win up to £20,000 in bonus prize-money per qualifying race.

