'The perfect example of everything you could want in a National Hunt stallion' - unbeaten Nietzsche Has to join Montaigu

The unbeaten Nietzsche Has will stand at Haras de Montaigu, the stud revealed on Monday.

He is described by them as “one of the most sought-after National Hunt stallion prospects in Europe”.

They added: “Beautifully bred and oozing class, Nietzsche Has has the physical qualities and the talent on the track to become a first-class sire. He will stand in 2025 at Haras de Montaigu, where Martaline, his damsire, was stationed during his stallion career. A three-year-old, he measures 1,66m.”

They continued: “The Haras de Montaigu team has a longstanding history with National Hunt stallions, and is one of the rare studs that can lay claim to having produced three breed-shaping sires in Martaline (Linamix), Nikos (Nonoalco) and No Risk At All (My Risk).

“The history of French National Hunt breeding has shown us that the most successful stallions are those that are by proven sires of jumps horses themselves, such as Saint Des Saints (by Cadoudal), Doctor Dino (Muhtathir), Kapgarde (Garde Royale) - the list is non exhaustive.

“Zarak is currently the leading young French sire on the Flat, with exceptional results at the highest level, as advertised by his two Group 1 winners in 2024. However, Zarak also boasts sensational statistics in National Hunt, with an extraordinary 60 per cent winners-to-runners ratio, including Group/Graded winners Nietzsche Has (Prix Aguado, Grade 3), Zarak The Brave (Galway Hurdle, Grade 3) and Zarakhan (Listed Prix Hubert d'Aillieres).

The Marcel Rolland-trained Nietzsche Has has won all three starts at Auteuil, the latest coming in May in the Grade 3 Prix Hope - Prix Aguado Hurdle.

That followed success in the highly regarded newcomers’ hurdle Prix Rush and the Listed Prix Go Ahead.

The Prix Aguado has crowned a number of stallions in the past, including Saint Des Saints, Nickname, Robin Des Champs, Denham Red and Dom Alco.

“Of all the sons of Zarak at stud, Nietzsche Has is undoubtedly the most qualified for National Hunt thanks to his maternal pedigree,” the stud continued.

“His dam is by the great Martaline, and his second dam is by the no less remarkable Mansonnien (Tip Moss). Only three stallions currently at stud in France carry the Mansonnien bloodline.

“Boasting an exceptional physique, Nietzsche Has was bought for €240,000 as a two-year-old at Arqana.

“Nietzsche Has is a half-brother to Niko Has (Great Pretender), winner of the Listed Prix William Head and Prix Triquerville, and fourth in the Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.”

His second dam Katioucha, by Mansonnien, was third in the Listed Prix Finot Hurdle at three, before winning the Prix Fabiano over hurdles at Auteuil the following year.

At stud she has produced Nirvana Du Berlais, by Martaline, winner of the Grade 1 Prix Cambacérès, Triana Du Berlais (Presenting), winner of the Grade 3 Prix Edmond Barrachin and Prix Bournosienne (Grade 3 at the time), and Aubusson, by Ballingarry, a Grade 3 winner over hurdles at Haydock and third in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Katioucha is a half-sister to Ma Filleule, by Turgeon, who was runner-up at Grade 1 level on two occasions in the Ascot Chase and the Ryanair Chase.

Aliette Forien of Haras de Montaigu said: “Boasting a truly remarkable physique, Nietzsche Has is the perfect example of everything you could want in a National Hunt stallion.

“His owner Edward James, with his new French racing entity Highbourne Stud, will support the stallion with his best mares, including two excellent fillies acquired at the Derby Sale: a Doctor Dino from the ‘K’ family of Haras des Coudraies, who will run in a bumper in Ireland before coming to France, and a daughter of Beaumec De Houelle from the leading family developed by Bertrand Compignie, who will join Marcel Rolland.

“We’ll also be supporting the stallion with mares from the Haras de Montaigu broodmare band as he has a unique and outstanding profile.”

