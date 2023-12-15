'The most magnificent-looking horse' - blue-blooded pair Seven Pockets and Decorated Knight join Longford House Stud

Longford House Stud welcomes two new recruits to its roster for 2024 in the shape of blue-blooded Seven Pockets and Decorated Knight.

Seven Pockets, a dual winner for Roger Varian, is by champion sire Frankel and out of the great Japanese mare Vodka, the winner of seven top-flight races including the Tokyo Yushun and the Japan Cup.

The six-year-old, a brother to the Graded-placed Tanino Frankel, joins a roster that includes Rekindling, Leading Light, Recorder, Rajsaman and Brian Boru.

Longford House Stud's June Lewis said: "We've been looking for a son of Frankel and had our eye on Seven Pockets for some time. We contacted Mr Varian and he kindly agreed to send him to us.

"He's the most magnificent-looking horse with a super temperament and we're going to support him with our best mares.

Decorated Knight: joining the Longford House Stud roster Credit: Bronwen Healy

"We understand he fractured his fetlock joint at two and came back to win, while we think he has very interesting bloodlines, being by Frankel and out of the great mare Vodka. His full-brother Tanino Frankel is at stud in Japan."

Also joining the roster is Decorated Knight, a winner of three Group 1s including the Irish Champion Stakes and Tattersalls Gold Cup. The regally bred son of Galileo is out of the late Pearling, a Storm Cat sister to the great Giant's Causeway and blue hen You'resothrilling.

Formerly based at the Irish National Stud, Decorated Knight has produced a number of winners, led by stakes-placed performers Etna Rosso and Ferrari Queen.

Lewis added: "It's hard to find a three-time Group 1 winner with a top pedigree to stand as a National Hunt stallion.

"Decorated Knight arrived last Friday and has settled in well, he's a very strong, good-looking horse and will stand at €3,000. Breeders sending two or more mares will also receive a free nomination to Seven Pockets."

Read more

Bay Bridge in the best of hands as he embarks on his stallion career in France