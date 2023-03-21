'That should bring her on nicely' - Alcohol Free wins first Australian trial since her 5,400,000gns Tattersalls sale

Superstar import Alcohol Free has won her first Australia trial since being purchased by Yulong at last year’s Tattersalls December Mares Sale for 5,400,000gns.

Now in the care of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the five-year-old stepped out over six furlongs to record a two-and-a-quarter-length victory.

"A nice pleasing bit of work there this morning, I think that should bring her on nicely for where she is at in her campaign," Bott said on Sky Sports Radio.

"Obviously we've got The Championships there in sight, so it was just a nice little hit-out there just to stimulate her and bring her along nicely for us."

The four-time Group 1 winner, previously trained by Andrew Balding for Jeff Smith, has scored at the top level from six furlongs to a mile, the latest in the July Cup, in which Australian Group 1 winner Artorius was third .

The mare is likely to kick off her Australian campaign over a mile.

"It's yet to be finalised, but I would say the main options that we've had her entered for are the Doncaster, All Aged Stakes or the Coolmore, the mares' race," said Bott. "We're probably looking at kicking off over the mile, I would say."

The daughter of No Nay Never had topped Park Paddocks last November when making that stonking 5,400,000gns to BBA Ireland.

She was bred by Churchtown House Stud out of the Hard Spun mare Plying, and is a half-sister to Listed winner Alexander James. She was a shrewd capture at €40,000 by Smith's Littleton Stud from the Goffs November Foal Sale. She has won six of her 15 starts to date, for prize-money earnings of more than £1.5 million.

